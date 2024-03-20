Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Has Released The Plunderstorm Update

Blizzard Entertainment dropped the latest update for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight yesterday, as you can now enter the Plunderstorm!

Article Summary Plunderstorm update 10.2.6 brings pirate adventures to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Active WoW players, including WoW Classic, can join Plunderstorm without owning the latest expansion.

Participants battle in solo or duo modes, earning progress on the Keg Leg Crew renown track.

Both Modern and WoW Classic players can earn a new parrot mount, pet, and additional rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment has released the latest update for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as players can jump into the pirating adventures found in Plunderstorm. Officially called Update 10.2.6, this is your chance to go off and fulfill your pirate dreams. Not so much in the seafaring way, but at least in the treasure-hunting and fighting sense. We have the details of what you can expect below as the content is now live.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Plunderstorm

Battle (or hide from) opponents and scour the map to find abilities to level up during the match As is tradition for battle royale experiences, the last one standing on a shrinking map will be declared the winner, but everyone who participates will make progress on reward tracks. Abilities are stackable up to rank 3 (epic); additionally, epic level abilities can be discovered in high-value rare NPC encounters and treasure chests. The user interface and abilities are unique to this experience.

Open to ALL active WoW Players Whether through applied game time or an active subscription, any active WoW player will be able to play which includes WoW Classic players. Non-Dragonflight players will need to download and install the modern game client, but purchase of the latest expansion is not necessary as Plunderstorm will be accessed from a special toggle on the character select screen. Solo and Duo modes will be available; players can add a friend from their Battle.net friends listing on the Plunderstorm character screen.

Battle.net Account-wide Progress Players will make their way through Keg Leg Crew renown track up to level 40 and progress can be made on any account that falls under a single Battle.net account.

Rewards for both Modern and WoW Classic Players Both groups of players will be able to earn a new parrot mount and pet as part of the event. Additional transmog rewards will be earnable for modern WoW players.

Season 4 PTR begins this week Content update 10.2.6 is running a little bit differently than previous updates. Players will see Season 4 updates hit the public test realm this week and will launch in a few weeks. Check out the In-Development forums for more information on Season 4.



