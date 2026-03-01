Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft: Midnight

World of Warcraft: Midnight Launches Early Access Period

World of Warcraft player swho bought into the Early Access period for the new Midnight expansion can access the content now

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight Early Access now live for Epic Edition owners ahead of the global launch.

Experience new zones, level up to 90, and face the Void threat led by Xal'atath in Quel’thalas.

Complete the Echoes of Midnight achievement to unlock exclusive rewards in Blizzard games.

Journey through reimagined Eversong Woods, Zul’aman, Harandar, and a new Void-ravaged world.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the Early Access content for World of Warcraft: Midnight, giving those who bought into it a solid few days of stuff to experience before the full expansion drops. This is basically a chance for thos eplayers to get in on some content ahead of the expansion's arrival on March 2, 2026, as we have the details of what's all here from the devs below.

Xal'atath and her void-born Devouring Host begin their siege upon the world, starting with the goal of snuffing out the Light's most potent monument on Azeroth: the Sunwell. As part of today's Early Access, Midnight Epic Edition owners (which includes physical collector's edition owners) get four days to experience this second chapter of the Worldsoul Saga ahead of global launch on March 2. While most endgame systems will come online after the global launch, players will be able to journey through the new and reimagined zones on their way to the new level cap of 90. The celebration for Midnight's launch spans across Blizzard as players can earn new rewards in other games for jumping in and completing the Midnight introduction questline and earning the "Echoes of Midnight" achievement. These rewards include:

Overwatch : Devourer Genji skin

: Devourer Genji skin Heroes of the Storm : Crimson War Bear mount

: Crimson War Bear mount Diablo IV : Bawkhaus (a chicken in house pet)

: Bawkhaus (a chicken in house pet) Diablo Immortal: Harbinger of Darkness pet

World of Warcraft: Midnight

The second chapter of The Worldsoul Saga begins. You'll return to the legendary kingdom of Quel'thalas then adventure through new and reimagined zones in search of new allies in the battle against Xal'atath. Experience the reimagined zones of Eversong Woods and Zul'aman where you'll be immersed in familiar but new settings. Journey to Harandar the bioluminescent primordial jungle sitting at the confluence of the world trees' great roots, then discover a distant world ravaged by the void where predation reigns supreme and threats lurk within every shadow of the hostile landscape.

