Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft Reveals 2024 Roadmap With New Expansions

Blizzard Entertainment gave us a better idea of what's to come over the next calendar year with a World Of Warcraft roadmap for 2024.

Article Summary Blizzard reveals World Of Warcraft 2024 roadmap, marking 20 years of WoW and Warcraft's 30th anniversary.

Upcoming WoW expansions include Dragonflight content updates and The War Within release next year.

WoW Classic to introduce Classic Hardcore with “Self Found” mode and the anticipated Cataclysm Classic.

Season of Discovery continues in WoW Classic, and Blizzard teases unexpected surprises and events.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new blog this week with more info about their upcoming plans for World Of Warcraft and World Of Warcraft Classic. The team provided updates as they prepare for the game's 20th Anniversary, as well as the 30th Anniversary of Warcraft as a whole next November. The team showed off two roadmaps for the two titles, as we see their plans for expansion reeleases, new content additions, special events, and more. We have a snippet of the blog for you below.

"In modern World of Warcraft, you're going to see three more content updates for Dragonflight arriving before World of Warcraft: The War Within releases next year. In these updates, we'll be wrapping up the story for this expansion and laying the foundation for our next one. Dragonflight Season 4 will revisit Dragonflight's dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content, featuring updated rewards, and a few new twists. Then, in the Spring/Summer, we'll ask for your feedback when the War Within expansion alpha and beta tests drop. We will continue to communicate details, dates, and more goodness as we get closer to content updates, just like this year! Well, most of it anyway (we'll have some surprises in store too!). Coming up next in January, we have the Seeds of Renewal content update on tap and we're currently keeping an eye on your feedback on the live public test realms (PTR) for this update."

"In WoW Classic, we have updates coming for Classic Hardcore with "Self Found" support in February as a new way to challenge players and add a little more hardcore into your Hardcore. Lok'tar ogar! We'll also have more phases to release in Season of Discovery next year as the adventure continues. And, of course, Cataclysm Classic is right around the corner in the first half of next year!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!