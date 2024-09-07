Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World Of Warships Launches Its 9th Anniversary Celebration

World Of Warships is celebrating nine years being active, and with that anniversary comes some new content and a few extra goodies

Article Summary World of Warships celebrates its 9th Anniversary with the 13.8 update, offering new content and festive rewards.

New Early Access to powerful Pan-American battleships like Ipiranaga, Los Andes, and Libertad.

French destroyers are now available in the Tech Tree with devastating torpedoes for all players.

World of Warships: Legends introduces the Tempest of Renaissance campaign and Pan-European destroyers.

Wargaming launched a new update this week for World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends to celebrate the game's 9th Anniversary. For the main game, the 13.8 update brings with it several anniversary gifts and additions, as well as the additions of French destroyers, Clan Battles, Pan-American battleships, and more. We have the dev notes below and the latest video above, and you can read the full patch notes on their website, as the content is currently live.

World of Warships – 9th Anniversary

To mark nine years on the seven seas, World of Warships is introducing a series of rewards, a new Planeta Aquatica Port, and boatloads of other celebratory content. Festive rewards return for the anniversary, allowing players to earn Festive Tokens that can be redeemed for a variety of items, including Premium Tier VIII U.S. cruiser Rochester, a range of containers, Aquatica tokens for the newly introduced Aquatica Fair, expendable bonuses, patches, and flags. A new puzzle collection also arrives, with 60 pieces waiting in Battle of Pasa De Patria containers. Upon completion, players will be rewarded with a unique and historical Pan-American Commander, Joaquim Marques Lisboa. Finally, the anniversary brings an Aquatica Fair event to the Armoury with new items to earn, special Anniversary Daily Rewards, and a 9th Anniversary Event Pass that has additional unlocks for players.

Early Access to Pan-American Battleships Begins

A brand-new line of Pan-American battleships is sailing into the game, first stopping at Early Access. Amongst the roster, players will have access to Ipiranaga, Los Andes, and Libertad battleships, each boasting powerful main battery guns and secondary weaponry, Enhanced Repair Party consumables, and combat instructions to help improve each ships' firepower in the heat of battle.

New Clan Battles, Brawls, & French Destroyers

Making space for the Pan-American battleships to enter Early Access, the previous line of French destroyers will now be available through the Tech Tree. All players will have access to the Tier V L'Adroit, Tier VI Duchaffault, Tier VII Le Hardi, Tier VIII L'Adventurier, Tier IX Orage, and Tier X Cassard battleships in the latest update, each equipped with devastating torpedoes that deliver incredible damage. Along with the destroyers, a new season of Ranked Battles begins on September 5, alongside new Brawls from September 9, and Season 27 of Clan Battles opens up on September 11.

The Tempest of Renaissance Campaign

World of Warships: Legends is also welcoming a boatload of content for its players on console and mobile on September 9. Leading this update is a brand-new campaign, Tempest of Renaissance. This five-week challenge rewards players with the Italian Tier VIII Premium cruiser Michaelangelo upon completion. A new line of powerful and agile Pan-European destroyers also come to Early Access, including Tier IV Muavenet, Tier V Stord, Tier VI Grom, and Tier VII Split. Finally, September's content update includes the European Navies Collection, where players can collect 12 cards from European Navies Collection crates found throughout the Tempest of Renaissance campaign and dedicated missions. Upon collecting all available cards, players will be rewarded with brand-new Pan-European Tier II destroyer Orjen in a special permanent camouflage.

