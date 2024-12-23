Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships: Legends Releases 2024 Holiday Update

The holidays have come to World of Warships: Legends, as the game has a few new additions including cosmetics and a crossover

Wargaming has released a new update for World of Warships: Legends, as the game got its annual holiday update with a few new additions. Aside from a Winter Wonderland to experience with cosmetics and holiday-themed activities, you'll also see a new British Cruiser, as well as a special crossover with World of Tanks Modern Armor. We have the dev notes below and the trailer above, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

World of Warships: Legends – Holiday 2024 Update

British Cruiser Defence

Running across six weeks, and 100 milestones, players can set their sights on completing the new "The Best Form of Offence" campaign. Waiting at the end is British Legendary Tier cruiser the HMS Defence, up for grabs to those with Admiralty Backing. This vessel comes equipped with 356 mm guns that delve out some of the highest damage among cruisers, and her firepower is further supplemented with powerful torpedoes. On top of that, HMS Defence comes equipped with Repair Party to bolster her hit points in times of combat and withstand the heaviest enemy attacks.

Welcoming a Winter Wonderland

This update also sees the return of Winter Fleet, bringing plenty of new options for players to commandeer. Headlining is the arrival of three Premium winter versions of existing ships, including Pan-European Tier VII destroyer Östergötland, U.S. Tier VI cruiser New Orleans, and U.S. Tier VII battleship Constellation. To add to the festivities, an array of vessels from past years also resurface for players to take to the seas, and players who are diligent in completing a new Shipbuilding Collection will unlock the winter version of British Tier III aircraft carrier Hermes.

World of Warships: Legends is also celebrating the end of the year with a futuristic twist. A cyberpunk take on Italian battleship Ruggiero di Lauria and Soviet cruiser Dimitry Pozharsky take center stage for the new year, alongside special Commander guises and an all-new Advent Calendar. This calendar is packed with rewards for eager players and an additional cyberpunk-themed Commander guise for those who make it to the end. Closing out the update, three new seasons of Ranked battles and three more seasons of Brawl come to the game, offering players an abundance of rewards as they battle through mechanics, rulesets and formats.

World of Tanks Modern Armor Crossover

Two worlds collide as World of Warships: Legends teams up with World of Tanks Modern Armor to deliver players free "United Force" DLC to enjoy. Available from today, the DLC includes Premium vehicles for players across both games. with World of Warships: Legends players getting all hands on deck with French Tier II Premium destroyer Enseigne Gabolde. World of Tanks: Modern Armor users will be able to wield British Tier V Premium heavy tank Excelsior in combat, along with even more rewards from the all-new Winter Fest special event, which lets players use toy tanks to battle the Ice Queen and evil Yetis to save the North Pole.

