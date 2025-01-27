Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships: Legends Reveals Lunar New Year 2025 Events

World of Warships: Legends is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new Wokung-themed event and some other cool additions

Article Summary Celebrate Lunar New Year with Sun Wukong and unique ship skins from "Journey to the West".

Unlock limited-time ships like Tier VI Japanese cruiser Tokachi through special crates and missions.

Embark on the "Rose of Picardy" campaign to earn the versatile French battleship Picardie.

Discover the legendary Pan-Asian cruiser Jinan featuring stealthy torpedoes in February's update.

Wargaming released new info today about the next major event happening in World of Warships: Legends, as they are celebrating the Lunar New Year for 2025. It seems a little on the nose, but the big piece of this event will be a Wukong-themed battle with cosmetics and other additions tied to the event. We have the full rundown below, as you can also ready the full patch notes on their website.

World of Warships: Legends – 2025 Lunar New Year

Marking the Lunar New Year, World of Warships: Legends is bringing its own version of the famous novel "Journey to the West" to the high seas. The legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, has been adapted as a Commander guise, and is joined by Pan-Asian Tier VII Premium cruiser Wukong, packing extraordinary power to capture the essence of the immortal demon. Other famous characters from the classic novel have also been reimagined as ship skins for World of Warships: Legends, including Zhu Bajie, Sha Wujing, and Tan Sanzang.

The Lunar New Years of yesteryear are also being celebrated, as previously released content will be available for anyone who missed out, including the Celestial Guardian Commander guise. There's even the chance to gain a completely new ship with Japanese Tier VI Premium cruiser Tokachi. Both the new and old content will be available via special Lunar New Year '25 crates, which can be purchased from the Store or earned via the main campaign, the new 'Journey to the West' mission, or special missions for select Pan-Asian and Japanese ships.

Rose of Picardy Campaign

A new battleship is on the horizon for players to unlock, as those who complete the "Rose of Picardy" campaign can unlock French Tier VII Premium battleship Picardie. This versatile vessel comes loaded with 16 guns, a powerful secondary battery equipped with improved accuracy and penetration, and a Main Battery Reload Booster consumable to keep the devastating firepower coming. This esteemed ship can be earned by completing the campaign's 100 milestones across five weeks with an active Admiralty Backing, with a catch-up mechanic available for any missed challenges.

Legendary Tier Ship Jinan

Rounding out February's update is the addition of the Pan-Asian Legendary tier light cruiser Jinan, available for research in the Bureau. Jinan is equipped with 20 powerful and stealthy deep-water torpedoes, quick maneuverability, and speed on her side, making her a force to be reckoned with. Alongside the ship, players can also receive The Four Elements skin for Jinan, Pan-Asian Commander Chen Shaokuan, and various resources. Plus, the Jinan flag will be available through the "Journey to the West" mission. Players can also dive into themed missions and historical ships with the "Across the Java Sea" event, tackle the third season of Fleet Cup, and enjoy three new seasons of Ranked Battles, along with an array of adjustments and quality-of-life improvements.

