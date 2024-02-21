Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Reveals The February 2024 Update

Content creators and a Flanders campaign are part of the new February 2024 update available for World Of Warships: Legends.

Article Summary February 2024 update introduces a month-long Creatorverse event with special rewards.

Unlock the German Tier VIII Premium cruiser, Admiral Schröder, in the Lion of Flanders campaign.

Two new Legendary ships, Vermont and Z-52, coming to the Bureau for research and unlock.

World Of Warships: Legends update brings St. Patrick's Day events and new Arena Battles.

Wargaming released new details for the latest update in World Of Warships: Legends, as the February 2024 update has a number of new additions. First off, the game will have a month's worth of promotions with content creators, as a new one will be holding a special week-long event over the next five weeks with custom items for you to get with each one. You'll also see some new additions and missions for you to accomplish, which will keep you busy going into March. We got the finer notes from the devs below.

World of Warships: Legends – Enter the Creatorverse

Welcome to the Creatorverse! World of Warships has partnered with five major content creators to bring unique cosmetic items to World of Warships. MoistCr1TiKaL, Sapnap, Ludwig, Nadeshot, and CouRageJD are joining the virtual seas! Each creator features their own permanent camouflage, flag, and fully voiced Commanders, both on PC and on World of Warships: Legends, the console version. Availability for each creator's items can be found on the Creatorverse page and below:

Feb. 19 – 26: MoistCr1TiKaL

Feb. 26 – Mar. 4: Sapnap

Mar. 4 – 11: Ludwig

Mar. 11 – 18: Nadeshot

Mar. 18 – 25: CouRageJD

The World of Warships team worked with each creator, providing them full creative control of their in-game assets, so your favorite creator is as authentic as can be when you play with their items in-game. New players who sign up using the landing page link here will receive economic bonuses, the ship that corresponds with each creator, and a free Creatorverse Commander after completing the special Creatorverse Adventure or invite code sent out by each individual content creator. Players with existing accounts can acquire these items by purchasing the "Creatorverse" bundles or the new "Internets" containers. In World of Warships: Legends, each creator's guise will be available through dedicated missions or in the Store, starting February 19th, with "Trending" crates packed with the specially crafted ship skins, and more goods.

Unlock Tier VIII cruiser Admiral Schröder in The Lion of Flanders Campaign

Following the classic campaign structure of 100 milestones spread across five weeks, the Lion of Flanders campaign comes to Legendary waters. Equipped with a catch-up mechanic in place, players with active Admiralty Backing who complete this campaign will be rewarded handsomely for their work with German Tier VIII Premium cruiser Admiral Schröder. Sporting a substantial secondary battery and equipped with powerful armor-piercing shells, good base speed, and excellent survivability and armor for a cruiser, Admiral Schröder is worth the work.

Two New Bureau Projects

Closing out the latest World of Warships: Legends update are two new ships sailing into the Bureau. American Legendary battleship Vermont and German Legendary destroyer Z-52 will both be available to research and unlock, with Vermont joining the fray on February 26. Vermont offers players a robust pool of hit points, alongside significant firepower – equipped with 12 18-inch guns and above-average armor-piercing shell damage. Z-52 brings a more holistic combat approach to the Bureau. This ship features rapid-reloading guns, fast torpedoes which have one of the highest reload speed for Legendary destroyers, and a reasonable hit point pool. Plus, St. Patrick's Day festivities start March 4, bringing the luck of the Irish to the game, alongside three new seasons of Arena Battles to dominate.

