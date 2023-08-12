Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath Releases "Holy Terror" Update

Head to Rome to kill more zombies in the latest addition to World War Z: Aftermath, as Saber Interactive has added the "Holy Terror" update.

Saber Interactive released a new update for World War Z: Aftermath this week, as players can now experience the "Holy Terror" update. The update comes with a number of new features for the game, including the new Rome map for Horde Mode XL, a fourth upgrade path for all classes, new weapons to try out, weapon perks to apply, new challenges to overcome, and so much more to experience with others. The team has also released the new Victory Lap Weapons Skin Pack for $5, featuring stylish new options for multiple weapons, including the Mini-21 Rifle, S890 Shorty Shotgun, HW416 Assault Carbine, and Repeater X Crossbow. We got more details and the trailer below.

"Today's update also greatly enhances player progression with the new fourth upgrade path for all classes, offering nine new perks for each class. AI party members now have their own different classes, too, and can use special abilities like the Soldier's Grenades, the Fixer's Supply Bag, and the Medic's Stim Pistol. You'll want some serious firepower to handle all these new threats, and today's update has you covered with two free new weapons – the 1877 SBL Repeating Rifle, delivering high-damage, lever-action accuracy, and the MRL202 "Commando" Multi-shot Rocket Launcher. You'll also discover new in-game weapon perks, as well as four free new character trinkets."

"Powered by the next generation of Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play on your own with AI squadmates or in co-op for up to four players with full crossplay between PC and consoles. Take on hordes of ravenous zombies with all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem, and Tokyo, plus two new campaign episodes in Rome (including Vatican City) and the Kamchatka peninsula. Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath's optional first-person mode, decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level up eight unique classes with distinct play styles and customizable loadouts."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!