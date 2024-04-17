Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dead Season, Snail Bite, zombies

Turn-Based Tactics Zombie Game Dead Season Announced For 2024

Iceberg Interactive has a new zombie game on the way called Dead Season, as you'll take on the undead in turn-based tactics combat.

Article Summary Indie developers Snail Bite and Iceberg Interactive announce Dead Season, a turn-based zombie tactics game.

Survive a zombie apocalypse in 2024 by making strategic choices and forging alliances amidst chaos.

Dead Season offers unforgiving turn-based combat, scavenge for items, and unlock new abilities.

Features a single-player campaign with narrative, diverse enemies, and a world where noise spells danger.

Indie game developer Snail Bite and publisher Iceberg Interactive recently revealed a new turn-based tactics zombie title, Dead Season, which will arrive sometime this year. This is a game all about choices as you'll find yourself attempting to survive what has become a zombie apocalypse on Earth, with you finding for yourself and attempting to make it to safety with others who have somehow survived. You'll choose where to run, who to team up with, what paths to take, and ultimately, how best to fight off the undead in this grid-movement system. The game doesn't have an official release date yet beyond the idea that we'll see it come out sometime in 2024. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for more details.

Dead Season

The world as we know it has crumbled, overrun by the relentless scourge of the undead. In the midst of chaos, a group of unlikely survivors band together, and their only goal is to outlast the Dead Season. In this single-player turn-based tactics game, guide a group of unprepared strangers in their struggle to survive a zombie apocalypse. Scavenge for items, complete objectives, and strategize to survive against relentless undead hordes through narrow escapes and close calls, but beware, the noise attracts more danger. Can you escape the outbreak's grip?

Unforgiving turn-based combat where you scavenge for weapons, level up, and unlock new abilities to outsmart and outlast the undead.

Single-player campaign with 16 missions unfolded through a narrative brought to life through motion comics.

Every noise you make attracts the attention of even more dangerous threats.

Face a variety of enemies, including different types of undead adversaries and ruthless thugs.

Experience the fear and desperation of survival as you traverse through nights filled with terror and streets cloaked in shadows.

