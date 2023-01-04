World War Z: Aftermath To Get Next-Gen Upgrade For Free

Saber Interactive revealed that they are giving next-gen console owners a free upgrade and more for World War Z: Aftermath. On January 24th, players on PS5, XSX|S, and PC will be getting the new Horde Mode XL, which is essentially a massively upgraded version of the mode that follows the same rules as the game's standard version, but with a horrible twist. Scattered among the normal waves of zombies coming to eat your flesh, there are special XL waves of zombies that have over 1,000 at a single time. This is essentially the biggest endurance mode you'll have to deal with, as it will take everything on your part to stop the zombies from overwhelming you and your team. Also, those on previous-gen consoles will also receive a free upgrade, but it will also include new visuals for 4K|60 FPS action. e got more info and the trailer below.

"All World War Z: Aftermath and World War Z players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC will also receive a free update on January 24 that introduces mutators into the standard Horde Mode Z game mode, along with devastating and deadly new weapons and a revamped and improved weapon progression system. Powered by the next generation of Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play on your own with AI squadmates or in co-op for up to four players, with full crossplay between PC and consoles. Take on hordes of ravenous zombies in two totally new story campaign episodes set in the city of Rome (including Vatican City) and Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

Aftermath delivers the definitive World War Z package with all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath's optional first-person mode, decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level eight unique classes with distinct play styles and customizable loadouts.