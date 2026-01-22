Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead

World War Z Confirms The Walking Dead Content Launch Date

World War Z has announced that they have a launch date for The Walking Dead as it will officially launch near the end of January

Article Summary The Walking Dead content lands in World War Z on January 29, 2026, uniting two iconic zombie worlds.

Play as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Negan in a new campaign with voices from Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus.

Experience three gripping new chapters: Prison, Alexandria Safe Zone, and Grady Memorial Hospital.

Battle unique Walkers, including the Spiked Walker, and wield fan-favorite weapons like Lucille and Michonne’s Katana.

Saber Interactive has officially announced the launch date for AMC's The Walking Dead to be added to World War Z. The team confirmed that the content will launch on January 29, 2026, and will provide several new additions, including four new characters straight from the TV series, a new level, and a new scenario, along with some other fun additions. We have the details below as we'll see it launch next week.

The Walking Dead x World War Z

Undead apocalypses collide like never before in World War Z x The Walking Dead DLC, a new campaign episode featuring three thrilling stories starring characters from AMC's The Walking Dead – Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Negan, and Michonne – with the voices of Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus reprising their fan-favorite characters. From the Prison to the Alexandria Safe Zone and Grady Memorial Hospital, you'll fight to survive against new versions of World War Z's infamous Zeke swarms inspired by The Walking Dead's uniquely slower-moving but no less deadly Walkers.

Experience a new story campaign set in the world of AMC's The Walking Dead

Take on three new chapters: the Prison, Alexandria Safe Zone, and Grady Memorial Hospital

Four playable survivors: Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Negan

Two new melee weapons: Michonne's Katana and Negan's Bat "Lucille"

Two new weapon skins: Rick's Revolver and Daryl's Crossbow

World War Z 's signature Zekes have been transformed into Walkers

New special Zeke – Spiked Walkers: An even deadlier variant of Walker with tougher defenses that is impervious to melee until it's been knocked prone. Force them to the ground with enough damage, then go in for a quick melee kill before it rises again!

"Saber has built incredible partnerships across the biggest horror universes and properties, so joining forces with The Walking Dead felt like a natural fit for World War Z," said Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive. "Uniting these two worlds is something I've wanted to do for a long time, and it's amazing to finally have it happening."

"In the finest tradition of Reese's and 'two great tastes that taste great together,' we are so excited to be partnering with Paramount and Saber to mash up two iconic zombie franchises, The Walking Dead and World War Z," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games and Franchise at AMC. "We can't wait for fans of both series to see for themselves how much fun it is when Walker and Zeke worlds collide."

