World War Z VR Receives New Thrilling Swarm Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for World War Z VR, as we are met with a swarm of the undead, and how horrifying it can be in your face

Survive overwhelming waves of up to 200 zombies onscreen in immersive single-player first-person combat.

Battle the undead across three locations—New York, Tokyo, and Marseille—in massive, detailed environments.

Choose from seven unique characters, customize weapons and perks, and conquer escalating challenges.

Saber Interactive dropped a new trailer for World War Z VR this afternoon, this time around showing off the horror that can be the virtual swarm. The trailer basically shows you what the action will be like when you're fending off the relentless breed of zombies you'll encounter in this universe, as they attack you from all sides in waves. Can you withstand the overwhelming horde? You'll find out when the game comes out on August 12 for both SteamVR and Meta Quest platforms. But for now, enjoy the trailer!

World War Z VR

Based on the hit game World War Z that has now captivated over 25 million players, World War Z VR is an immersive single-player first-person shooter experience with reimagined locations to explore. Take on huge swarms of zombies across three difficulty levels and choose your operator, weapons, and perks to create unique playthroughs. Take on hordes of undead across vast environments in three unique locations – New York, Tokyo and Marseille. Customize your challenge to suit your playstyle with a variety of characters, weapons, perks and difficulty settings to choose from.

Battle Hordes of Zombies in VR : Endure overwhelming swarms of up to 200 zombies on screen at a time in the ultimate VR zombie experience!

Explore Immersive Environments : Navigate massive levels with total immersion across three real-world locations overrun by the undead – New York, Tokyo and Marseille.

7 Playable Characters : Select your operative and dive into each mission with your pre-selected AI squad. Equip a wide variety of weapons and perks to give yourself the edge over the most gruesome firefights.

Survive Epic Challenges : Zombies will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher. Choose from three difficulty modes and overcome all odds to live to fight another day!

