WWE 2K24 Releases New DLC With The WCW Pack

WWE 2K24 has a new DLC pack out, as you're getting four legendary superstars from the past and from a rival company with the WCW Pack

2K Games has released the latest DLC pack for WWE 2K24, as they take a very brief tour of their rivals from the '90s with the WCW Pack. Now granted, this isn't a massive pack, and in truth, it could have been much bigger, but the names there put in are pretty significant as you're getting DDP, Lex Luger, Curt Hennig (although they're calling him Mr. Perfect here when he never used that moniker in WCW), and probably the most significant of the bunch, The Great Muta. Plus, the addition of War Games as a mode, so you can fight across two rings in a cage. We have the details and trailer here, as the pack is available to download now.

WWE 2K24 – WCW Pack

Among the most beloved WCW stars, Diamond Dallas Page is a three-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time United States Champion, and four-time World Tag Team champion, among many other in-ring accolades. He's also a WWE Hall of Famer, accomplished film actor, and founder of the celebrated DDP Yoga program. His signature Diamond Cutter finishing move, "Bang!" taunt, and larger-than-life personality transcend sports entertainment.

Perhaps equally known for his time in WWE and WCW, Mr. Perfect presented himself as the ultimate athlete, capable of nailing impressive athletic feats on the first try, and dazzling audiences with his incredible grappling technique and devastating Perfect Plex finishing move. In WWE, he held an undefeated streak for more than a year, captured the Intercontinental Championship twice, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In WCW, he held the United States Championship and World Tag Team Championship, famously betrayed the Four Horsemen, and was a key member of the nWo and West Texas Rednecks stables.

One of the first Japanese professional wrestlers to gain global appeal, The Great Muta presented a frightening and charismatic persona, often wearing elaborate costumes, face paint or a mask, spitting "green mist" into the eyes of opponents, and revolutionizing an array of unique and lightning fast in-ring maneuvers such as the moonsault and shining wizard. A WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Muta is a former WCW World Television Champion and battled the likes of Lex Luger, Vader, and "Stunning" Steve Austin before he introduced his "Stone Cold" persona.

Known as "The Total Package" and "The Narcissist," Lex Luger boasted one of the most impressive physiques in sports entertainment. A former two-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time World Television Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and Slammy Award winner, Luger rose to fame in WCW with his devastating Torture Rack submission hold and feuds with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Great Muta and The Outsiders, as well as joining the nWo Wolfpac stable. He also made a name for himself in WWE by body-slamming the massive Yokozuna on the deck of a US Navy aircraft carrier and incapacitating opponents by striking them with a metal plate embedded in his forearm.

