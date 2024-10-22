Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Wireless Headset

Xbox Releases Improved Version Of Their Wireless Headset

Xbox has a new and improved version of their Wireless Headset out, giving players an upgraded version ahead of the holiday season

Xbox released a brand new upgraded version of their Wireless Headset today, giving players a newer version as an option ahead of the holiday season. They basically made a few key improvements to help players get the most out of the current version of their in-house design, including upgrades to the audio output, battery life, comfort, and more. While it is cool to see, it is very clearly an upgrade made for holiday shoppers more than it is for people looking to upgrade their current headset. We have more info about it below, as the new version is selling for $110.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Now featuring Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, this updated headset delivers immersive, spatial audio that brings games to life in vivid detail. We've also improved battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playtime, upgraded the microphone with enhanced auto-mute and voice isolation for crystal-clear communication, and now feature Bluetooth 5.3. Combined with its sleek, all-black design, the new Xbox Wireless Headset remains an essential addition to any gaming setup. The new Xbox Wireless Headset delivers an exceptional sound experience, powered by advanced spatial audio technology. With built-in support for Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X, you can experience sound with stunning precision, allowing you to pinpoint every footstep, explosion, or whisper. Dolby Atmos, now included at no extra cost, transforms your audio experience by revealing depth, clarity, and details like never before, creating a sound experience you can feel all around you.

Clear communication is essential, whether you're strategizing with your squad or catching up with friends. The upgraded Xbox Wireless Headset includes advanced auto-mute and voice isolation, ensuring your voice comes through loud and clear while minimizing background noise. Direct pairing with Xbox consoles, along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for PC and mobile devices, allows you to seamlessly switch between platforms without the need for dongles or extra setups. Plus, with Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology, you'll enjoy ultra-low latency wireless connectivity for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay. Long gaming sessions require maximum comfort, and the new Xbox Wireless Headset is designed with that in mind. Its adjustable headband and plush earcups provide a snug, comfortable fit, while the sleek, all-black design effortlessly complements any gaming setup.

