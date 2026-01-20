Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties To Launch a Free Demo

You can play a free demo of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties this week, as SEGA will release it on multiple platforms tomorrow

Article Summary Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties free demo launches tomorrow on Steam and consoles for a limited early preview.

Experience evolved Dragon of Dojima and all-new Ryukyu Style combat in Yakuza Kiwami 3’s demo.

Play as Yoshitaka Mine in Dark Ties, with ruthless shoot-boxing fights and Dark Awakening mode.

Try abilities upgrades and unique Heat Actions across both stories before the full release in 2026.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will release a free demo for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties this week as a build-up to the game's launch. Starting at 7am PT on Steam, and followed later in the day on all three major consoles, players will be able to get a small sampling of the title to try out early parts of for a few hours of content. All building to the title's eventual launch on February 12, 2026.

Yakuza Kiwami 3

Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami Style Combat – The ultimate evolution of the classic Dragon of Dojima style. Players can now enjoy the most attack techniques in the series' history and brand-new Heat Abilities in addition to fan favorites from the original Yakuza 3. Players can power up and activate Dragon Boost to dish out explosive finishers, including violent piledrivers and superhuman throws.

The ultimate evolution of the classic Dragon of Dojima style. Players can now enjoy the most attack techniques in the series' history and brand-new Heat Abilities in addition to fan favorites from the original Yakuza 3. Players can power up and activate Dragon Boost to dish out explosive finishers, including violent piledrivers and superhuman throws. Ryukyu Style Combat – Rooted in Okinawan martial arts, this battle style's base stance utilizes a tinbe and rochin, a traditional shield and short spear. Simply mash or hold down the buttons to weave in flashy sai, nichogama, tonfa, tekko, nunchaku, eiku, and surujin attacks. This style also has access to highly technical Heat Actions incorporating Okinawan weaponry, some of which can be seamlessly woven in after a standard combo to decimate foes. Kiryu can power up by maxing out his gauge and activating his Dragon Boost. Activate this state while using Ryukyu Style to unlock the full potential of Kiryu's weaponry and send out a Dragon Finisher!

Rooted in Okinawan martial arts, this battle style's base stance utilizes a tinbe and rochin, a traditional shield and short spear. Simply mash or hold down the buttons to weave in flashy sai, nichogama, tonfa, tekko, nunchaku, eiku, and surujin attacks. This style also has access to highly technical Heat Actions incorporating Okinawan weaponry, some of which can be seamlessly woven in after a standard combo to decimate foes. Kiryu can power up by maxing out his gauge and activating his Dragon Boost. Activate this state while using Ryukyu Style to unlock the full potential of Kiryu's weaponry and send out a Dragon Finisher! Ability Upgrades – Kiryu's ability upgrades now give him access to his most diverse skill set to date. Complete missions and undergo training to mold Kiryu as you see fit or customize his cell phone to boost his motivation, taking his abilities to new heights.

Dark Ties

Mine's Story – The year is 2007. Yoshitaka Mine had once launched a successful startup, only to be stabbed in the back by a trusted partner. Wandering Kamurocho in a drunken stupor, he witnesses a gruesome conflict between yakuza factions. After watching a subordinate of Daigo Dojima sacrifice themselves, Mine longs to discover what makes a bond transcend material gain. He approaches Tsuyoshi Kanda of the Tojo Clan's Nishikiyama Family in hopes of learning more about Daigo. Kanda welcomes him in as his sworn brother and right-hand man. Working in tandem, they bring significant wealth into the family's coffers. Soon, the Tojo Clan catches wind of Mine and Kanda's actions and springs into action. As Mine and Kanda navigate their way through this crisis, Mine begins to feel a sense of kinship toward Kanda and shortly after receives a sudden invitation from Daigo Dojima.

The year is 2007. Yoshitaka Mine had once launched a successful startup, only to be stabbed in the back by a trusted partner. Wandering Kamurocho in a drunken stupor, he witnesses a gruesome conflict between yakuza factions. After watching a subordinate of Daigo Dojima sacrifice themselves, Mine longs to discover what makes a bond transcend material gain. He approaches Tsuyoshi Kanda of the Tojo Clan's Nishikiyama Family in hopes of learning more about Daigo. Kanda welcomes him in as his sworn brother and right-hand man. Working in tandem, they bring significant wealth into the family's coffers. Soon, the Tojo Clan catches wind of Mine and Kanda's actions and springs into action. As Mine and Kanda navigate their way through this crisis, Mine begins to feel a sense of kinship toward Kanda and shortly after receives a sudden invitation from Daigo Dojima. Ruthless Combat – An elegant fighting style based on shoot-boxing, players can exploit openings in their opponent's defense to deliver refined combos and beat down enemies, and dash freely through the air to overwhelm foes with unpredictable movement. Many of the techniques used by Mine in Yakuza 3 are also available.

An elegant fighting style based on shoot-boxing, players can exploit openings in their opponent's defense to deliver refined combos and beat down enemies, and dash freely through the air to overwhelm foes with unpredictable movement. Many of the techniques used by Mine in Yakuza 3 are also available. Dark Awakening Mode – Mine builds up his Shackled Heart by attacking enemies and can spend it to trigger Dark Awakening, a mode that empowers Mine. Using Dark Awakening, Mine drops his facade, revealing his true ferocity and transforming his battle animations and techniques. Go berserk, drag your opponent's faces along the ground, and brutalize them with a storm of relentless strikes. Mine possesses many stylish, cold-blooded Heat Actions, including an all-out barrage to the face and a brutal gut punch.

Mine builds up his Shackled Heart by attacking enemies and can spend it to trigger Dark Awakening, a mode that empowers Mine. Using Dark Awakening, Mine drops his facade, revealing his true ferocity and transforming his battle animations and techniques. Go berserk, drag your opponent's faces along the ground, and brutalize them with a storm of relentless strikes. Mine possesses many stylish, cold-blooded Heat Actions, including an all-out barrage to the face and a brutal gut punch. Ability Upgrades – Mine's upgrades refine his combat abilities, improving his techniques and unlocking mid-air Heat Actions. A number of upgrades to Dark Awakening are also available.

