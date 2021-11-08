Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Details For Maximum Gold El Dorado

Konami revealed more details today about the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release with the Maximum Gold El Dorado box. The set is supposed to release on November 19th, and with it will come a new card never before seen with the Premium Gold Rare. You'll recognize them immediately as they'll be emblazoned with raised, reflective gold detailing. Each Maximum Gold: El Dorado box contains a total of four packs with seven cards each, which breaks down to 2 Premium Gold Rares and 5 gold-letter Rares. Each box will sell for $30 a piece when released. Here's some more info on what's inside each box.

Gorgeous Premium Gold Rares return to give many of your favorite cards a classy new look! Premium Gold Rare Cards have raised golden outlines, borders, symbols, and icons that accentuate the artwork of and add texture to many of your favorite cards. Ten more cards get a complete makeover with new variant artwork in addition to the Premium Gold Rare treatment! You've seen the new variant artwork for I:P Masquerena on the I:P Masquerena accessories, and now you'll be able to see her in your Extra Deck. Knightmare Unicorn will also receive a new variant artwork, giving a powerful combo a new look!

Maximum Gold: El Dorado will also be home to a number of new cards in addition to its many returning favorites. Fans of "Number" monsters will want to keep an eye out for a new Xyz Monster with a mind-bogglingly huge ATK boosting effect, and Duelists who have been waiting to complete their set of Premium Gold Rare Dragonmaids can do so with a Premium Gold Rare Chamber Dragonmaid! Cards that don't get the Premium Gold Rare treatment will still get a bit of gold themselves, appearing as gold lettered Rare cards instead of the standard silver lettering.