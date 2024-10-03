Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals New Structure Deck: Blue-Eyes White Destiny

Coming out in early 2025, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game will have a new Structure Deck going by the name Blue-Eyes White Destiny

Article Summary Discover the Blue-Eyes White Destiny Deck releasing February 2025 with new Synchro and Tuner monsters.

Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon brings powerful negation and revival effects to dominate your duels.

Unleash Neo Kaiser Sea Horse, a versatile Tuner, for epic Synchro Summons with your Blue-Eyes cards.

Look out for Quarter Century Secret Rares and iconic cards like Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon.

Konami has announced a new structure deck coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they revealed details for Blue-Eyes White Destiny. The deck will come with 50 cards, all designed to give your deck a bit of power with he introduction of cards such as the Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon and the Neo Kaiser Sea Horse. The set breaks down to five Ultra Rares (three of which have a small chance of being Quarter Century Secret Rares), as well as three Super Rares and 42 Commons. We have the full details from the team here of what the set will be like as it hits the market on February 7, 2025, for $12 per box.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG – Blue-Eyes White Destiny

The all-powerful Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon! This Level 12 Synchro isn't just a Synchro Monster, it's a Synchro Monstrosity! Once per turn, this Dragon can negate any effect activated by your opponent on the field. And when it does, it also consumes the negated effect to gain 1000 Attack Points for the turn. But wait – there's more! It also shields your Graveyard so that your opponent can't banish any of the cards located there. And in the unlikely event your opponent can overcome its 3500 Attack Points, you can just Summon another LIGHT Dragon monster from your Graveyard – even a Blue-Eyes White Dragon!

A new Synchro needs a new Tuner! Neo Kaiser Sea Horse is a Level 4 Tuner that gives you instant access to the tools you need, by Special Summoning itself from your hand, and adjusting the Level of any Tuner (even itself!) by +/- 1. This gives you maximum flexibility for whatever's the best monster to Synchro Summon. And it can access your "Blue-Eyes" monsters from your Deck by sending them directly to your Graveyard, for easy revival!

Now check out the latest new Spell Card! Roar of the Blue-Eyed Dragons lets you Summon a Blue-Eyes White Dragon straight out of your Deck, Graveyard, or banishment. Or, if you already have Blue-Eyes White Dragon on the field, you can Summon any "Blue-Eyes" monster you want, instead! This powerful Spell Card also gives you a bonus Fusion Summon once it's in the Graveyard. Maiden of White is another powerful addition to this Deck. Every time this elusive Tuner is targeted (including by your own effects!), you can Summon Blue-Eyes White Dragon or any Level 1 LIGHT Tuner from your Graveyard. And whenever you Summon Blue-Eyes White Dragon, you can Summon Maiden of White from your Graveyard. And unlike most effects, Maiden of White never banishes herself after using this effect, so you can use it continuously throughout the Duel. Plus the very first Link Monster for your "Blue-Eyes" Deck, a brand new Xyz Monster, and so much more!

The Deck is packed with the cards that any "Blue-Eyes" Duelist needs for their Deck, like Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon, Blue-Eyes Jet Dragon, and even three copies of Sage with Eyes of Blue! It also has incredible cards like Nibiru the Primal Being, Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring, Infinite Impermanence, Effect Veiler, and more! And since it's our 25th Anniversary, of course we're including a little Quarter Century sparkle. A small number of Decks will have 1 of 3 cards – Maiden of White, Wishes for Eyes of Blue, or Blue-Eyes Ultimate Spirit Dragon – as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!