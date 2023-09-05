Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Trading Card Game, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals September Releases & NY Toy Fair Plans

Konami will be bringing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game to the New York Toy Fair, as they're releasing two items this month.

Konami has revealed what they have on the way this month for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as well as what they have planned for the New York Toy Fair. The two releases on the way are the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes (September 8) and the new Structure Deck: The Crimson King (September 22). We also learned that the company will be showing off unannounced cards and decks during the Toy Fair, running from September 30 to October 3 at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. We got more info on both releases for you below.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's annual Mega Tins are back, and this time they're better than ever! In honor of the game's 25th anniversary, the 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Heroes features double the regular number of Prismatic Secret Rares, the gorgeous fan-favorite rarity you can only find in Tins! Each Tin comes with a trio of 18-card Mega-Packs, and each pack has 2 Prismatic Secret Rares, 2 Ultra Rares, 1 Super Rare, 1 regular Rare, and 12 Common cards. The Mega-Pack set features almost 300 cards from recent sets like Battle of Chaos, Dimension Force, Darkwing Blast, Tactical Masters, and The Grand Creators.

Every 25th Anniversary Tin also comes with 1 of 16 different Quarter Century Secret Rares, cards you won't find anywhere else! Discover an incredible lineup of iconic cards, played by the greatest heroes from six different generations of the animated series: cards like Dark Magician, Exodia the Forbidden One, and Red-Eyes Black Dragon from the Duel Monsters era; Elemental HERO Neos, Rainbow Dragon, and Cyber Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX; Stardust Dragon, Blackwing Armor Master, and Black Rose Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's; Number 39: Utopia and Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL; Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon and Enlightenment Paladin from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V; and Decode Talker, Firewall Dragon, and Salamangreat Blaze Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS. They're all here, and they're all stunning to behold as Quarter Century Secret Rares!

Every good driver needs the perfect pit crew to back them up, and three new Main Deck monsters will help you Synchro Summon Jack's signature Dragons! Assemble your plays with two new "Resonator" monsters: the first is a Level 2 Tuner you can Special Summon from your hand with a Level 5 or higher DARK monster on the field; when it's sent to the Graveyard, you can add a Spell or Trap Card from your Deck to your hand that mentions "Red Dragon Archfiend." The second new "Resonator" monster is a Level 3 Tuner, and when you Normal or Special Summon it, you can search your Deck for a Level 4 or lower Fiend and add it to your hand. Then, if a card effect would destroy a card you control, and you control Red Dragon Archfiend or a Synchro Monster that mentions it, you can banish this Resonator from your Graveyard to protect your card. Make a Synchro Summon and keep your monsters safe to drive home your advantage! Finally, a new "Archfiend" offers an easy Level 4 Special Summon to fuel your Synchro Summons, loading your Graveyard and shifting Levels to help you unleash the right "Red Dragon" monster for the job!

Fuel up with new Spell Cards! Get ready to go from 0 to 60 with a new Continuous Spell: during your Main Phase, it adds a Red Dragon Archfiend or any card that mentions it from your Deck to your hand. Then, when your Red Dragon Archfiend attacks, you can Set all your opponent's monsters. Finally, if a monster on the field's destroyed, you'll Special Summon a Red Dragon Archfiend from your Graveyard…even if the destroyed monster belonged to your opponent! The signature Absolute Powerforce arrives as a Quick-Play Spell Card! Target a Red Dragon Archfiend you control, attack a monster, and shift into high gear with 4 effects: boost your attacker by 1000 ATK; stall your opponent from activating cards or effects; thread the needle with piercing damage; and take your place in the winner's circle by doubling the battle damage!

Add to your arsenal with two new Trap Cards! The first works with Jack's classic Fiendish Chain: target a monster with 2000+ ATK and banish it until the End Phase of the next turn. If you activate it while you control Red Dragon Archfiend or a Synchro Monster that mentions it, you can Set a Fiendish Chain from your Deck or Graveyard to your field! It's an awesome way to pump the brakes on your opponent. Then when your opponent activates a card or effect and you control Red Dragon Archfiend, a new Continuous Trap destroys your opponent's cards. You can even use it to bring back your banished DARK Dragon Synchro Monsters! Add all 4 of these Spells and Traps with the new Level 3 "Resonator" monster.

