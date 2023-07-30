Posted in: Card Games, Games, Konami, Tabletop, Yu-Gi-Oh! | Tagged: Trading Card Game, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Releases Duelist Nexus Booster Set

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has a new booster set out now in Duelist Nexus, adding the first new monster type in over six years.

Konami released a new booster set this past week for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as Duelist Nexus makes its way into shops. This new set adds the first new monster type to the game since 2017 in the form of Illusion Monsters. As well as the addition of Quarter Century Secret Rares to core boosters for the first time, celebrating the game's 25th Anniversary. The set comes with 100 cards and breaks down to 49 Common Cards, 26 Super Rare Cards, 14 Ultra Rare Cards, and 10 Secret Rare Cards. With 24 of those cards also being available as Quarter Century Secret Rares, and finally, one special card will only be available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare. You can read more about the set below.

"Take your Synchro Summoning strategies to a whole new universe of speed with new cards inspired by Yu‑Gi‑Oh! 5D's, including the mighty Crimson Dragon from the anime series, now brought to life as an actual Synchro Monster! Make sure to pick up Assault Synchron from Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge so you can get a rolling start on this high-speed strategy! Hot summer knights return! Three years after they first appeared in Rise of the Duelist, the epic saga of the fiery Infernoble Knights continues in Duelist Nexus! Dust off your Infernoble Knight Emperor Charles and your Equip Spells as you'll need them to Summon a brand-new 3000 ATK Link-1 Link Monster that can reduce your opponent's Spell/Trap effects to cinders!"

"It's not just medieval history that's coming to life in Duelist Nexus either! Natural history hits back with new Dinosaur cards, including a new type of Grenosaurus, plus Evolsaurs that can evolve into a mighty Rank 6 Evolzar! You'll also find new cards for Decks introduced in Cyberstorm Access, like "Nemleria," as well as several awesome surprises you'll just have to wait to see! Duelist Nexus also includes a brand-new World Premiere theme and introduces Quarter Century Secret Rares to core boosters for the first time! Twenty-five cards will be available as Quarter Century Secret Rares to represent 25 years of the Yu‑Gi‑Oh! card game!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!