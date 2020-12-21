Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 46 Requirements In Pokémon GO

The level cap has been raised to 50 in Pokémon GO, tasking Level 40 trainers with earning XP, and completing new requirements in order to level up. Here's everything trainers need to know about Level 46 and how to get there.

When you click on your profile page in Pokémon GO, you will now see that a Research icon has been added to the end of a bar showcasing how much XP is needed to get to Level 46. Here are the following tasks needed to get to Level 46 and a breakdown of how to get there efficiently.

XP Required: 15,500,000

Thankfully, XP earned prior to these new levels still counts, but more and more Pokémon GO trainers will have to catch up as the levels progress, asking for more XP each time.

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

There's nothing to it but to do it. My personal advice would be to tailor these tasks to how you play Pokémon GO. For example, if you're not big on using Mega Pokémon, the "Power a Pokémon Up Five Times" in exchange for species-specific Mega Energy may be a waste of Stardust for you.

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

This would be an annoying streak to break so just as a tip from a forgetful trainer who must write everything down to you all… set a daily alarm for this.

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Believe it or not, this is easier than ever. As part of the Season of Celebration, Niantic has made effort to include evolved forms as more common wild encounters in Pokémon GO. Seek these out and use these Pokémon as "Excellent Throw" targets, taking advantage of their bigger catch circles.

For those who raid a lot, most Legendaries are easier to hit Excellents on than wild spawns, but we don't quite know what species is taking of from Kyurem in January as of this writing.

Hatch 30 Eggs

Here we are again with a task that will separate the free-to-play trainers from those who put money into the game. Now, remember, you can earn Pokécoins by leaving Pokémon in gyms, but don't go buying Incubators solo as soon as you have enough coins. There is no reason to rush through these tasks and the most cost-effective and efficient use of your Pokécoins is to buy bundles.

Outside of buying incubators, there is no real way to speed this portion of the level requirements up except, perhaps, to take advantage of events that half reduced hatch distance.