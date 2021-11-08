A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Prism Star

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a style of card that came out during the middle of the Sun & Moon era: the Prism Star.

Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, the fifth set in the Sun & Moon block, introduced Prism Stars to the Pokémon TCG. This was a somewhat short-lived style of card, though not as short as other card types such as Amazing Rares and Pokémon BREAK cards. These cards appeared in Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism, Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light, Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm, the special set Dragon Majesty, Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, and Sun & Moon – Team Up. Within these sets, Prism Stars were notable because they could be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot. This added to the overall number of pulls that could be found in a standard booster box at the time, as not only the rare slot but also that Reverse Holo slot could give up the goods.

As far as their aesthetic, Prism Star cards had black borders, a silver border under the Pokémon's illustration box, and a huge, holographic Prism Star symbol on the text box. While I write this series purely from a collector's point of view, this is relevant for both players and collectors: Prism Stars are unique amongst card mechanics in that this style of card didn't only apply to Pokémon. Trainer cards and Energy cards could also be Prism Stars.

While not incredibly popular compared to other special card types that could be pulled in the Reverse Rare slot such as Character Cards, Amazing Rares, and Shiny Pokémon, I find Prism Stars to have a unique and classy look to them. The black borders and the sleek design of the Prism Star symbol make for a luxurious-looking card. Some of the most interesting Prism Stars, some of which you can see pictured above, featured Pokémon such as Ditto, Jirachi, Celebi, Shaymin, and Diance. What a shame, considering how many Mythical Pokémon got one of these, that Mew was never given a Prism Star in the Pokémon TCG.