Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station Receives Steam Release Date

After having already been released on multiple VR platforms, Gamedust confirmed Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station is coming to Steam.

Developer and publisher Gamedust confirmed this past week that Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station is coming to Steam next month. The Steam version of the game will basically be the same one you've already seen released on Pico, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and HTC XR Elite, with the caveat of having some bug fixes and improvements made since launch and being fully playable as a PC title. Along with the Steam release, the game will be getting an update on VR platforms with some general improvements for you to make your experience a little easier. Along with the announcement, the team also released a brand-new trailer showing off what the game will be like on PC, along with the date reveal of September 7th, 2023.

"Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will offer an interesting story spiced with a large dose of characteristic humor, combined with the possibility of free exploration of the vast space station, on which our hero finds himself after receiving a mysterious signal. Players will be able to freely explore the environment in virtual reality, swinging on ropes (like space Tarzan), looking for hidden secrets and ways to unlock further passages and inaccessible areas. And now, combat comes to that as well."

"The mysterious space station will not be completely deserted. Rebellious robots will stand in our way so the game will be even more fast-paced. Creators will equip players with deadly weapons to fight hostile machines. Thanks to that, the game will be even more action-packed. Besides combat, developers will introduce new mechanics. Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station will be the first modern Metroidvania type of game in VR. Players will be provided with unique equipment (gadgets) that will help them move around the space station and solve various environmental puzzles, including well-known grappling hooks with suction cups for swinging and boosters."

