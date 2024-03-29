Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Mobile Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Stumble Guys

Dungeons & Dragons Has Come To Stumble Guys

In a brand new collaboration event, Hasbbro and Scopely have brought Dungeons & Dragons to the chaotic world of Stumble Guys.

Article Summary Scopely teams up with Hasbro to infuse Stumble Guys with Dungeons & Dragons magic.

Choose from D&D classes like Fighter and Wizard, each with unique abilities in-game.

Delve into Forgotten Realms with two new Stumble Guys maps inspired by D&D settings.

Customize your adventure with new Stumble Guys skins, emotes, and exciting events.

Scopely and Hasbro have come together for another crossover event, as Dungeons & Dragons has been added to the chaotic world of Stumble Guys. Starting today and running through April 11, you'll be able to pick one of the four major classes from D&D and play on two specific maps that harken to the TTRPG. We have the full details for you below and a quote from the company on this third crossover between the two brands.

Stumble Guys x Dungeons & Dragons

In this latest update, adventure-seekers will dive into the iconic Dungeons & Dragons class system, reimagined for the Stumbleverse. Players can choose from Fighter, Rogue, Cleric, and Wizard classes, each equipped with unique abilities for navigating and interacting with new courses in distinct ways. The collaboration also includes two new courses in D&D's mythical Forgotten Realms setting, offering a story-driven adventure where players must overcome an epic elimination course with iconic monsters to access a new racing map. This Stumble Guys update introduces new cosmetic options, including Stumblers, emotes, footsteps, and animations, allowing players to fully customize their class experience in the D&D universe.

Two new courses designed after famous D&D worlds

New player class archetypes based on core D&D classes

New Cosmetics: Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances

Limited-Time Collection events, Special Events, and Tournament Season

Daily Mission milestones and player rewards across events

"As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, our latest collaboration introduces Stumble Guys players to a realm of unparalleled adventure and fantasy. This integration brings the rich, storied universe of D&D to life in a new format, capturing the camaraderie and fun that has enthralled fans for decades," said Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy & Licensing. "We continue to explore how to celebrate D&D and bring Hasbro brands to life. The dynamic and engaging gameplay of Stumble Guys is another fun way we are offering millions the chance to explore Hasbro's cherished universes like never before."

