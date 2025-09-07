Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Zombie Army, Zombie Army VR

Zombie Army VR Shows Off New Horde Mode In Latest Trailer

Zombie Army VR has a new free update out, as their latest trailer showcases the painful and gruesome Horde Mode available now

Article Summary Zombie Army VR introduces a free Horde Mode update with escalating waves of undead enemies.

Survive challenging new maps solo or team up in co-op to battle zombie hordes in immersive VR.

Play as a Deadhunter and use WW2-era weapons to fight through 1940s Europe overrun by zombies.

Upgrade gear and level up while taking on intense action and reloading drills under pressure.

Rebellion Developments has released a new trailer for Zombie Army VR, this time showing off the new Horde Mode added to the game. Set up as a free download for all players, Horde Mode will do as it says: send hordes of zombies your way that will increasingly get more difficult as time goes on, as you attempt to survive four new, painfully gruesome maps. You can dive in solo or partner up with a teammate to take on the challenge as you try to wipe out all of the undead in your wake. Enjoy the trailer as the update is available now.

Zombie Army VR

Following the story of the Zombie Army series, Zombie Army VR brings you back to the field as one of the Deadhunters, an elite squad tasked with hunting down zombie war criminals. You will fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg and help Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter's legendary leader, find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse. VR brings a new level of immersion to the nail-biting action of the Zombie Army series. Use both hands to aim down the sights of your rifle and line up that perfect shot at range.

When things get up close and personal, use each hand independently to dual-wield pistols and submachine guns. You will also need to master reloading drills as the undead masses bear down on you from all sides. Overcoming your nerves and operating under pressure will be crucial if you are to succeed. To help send the undead scourge back into the abyss, you will have access to an arsenal of authentic World War II weaponry, including sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols, and more. You will also need to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter as you fight zombie-infested 1940s Europe and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!