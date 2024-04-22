Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ratalaika Games, Zombies Aliens & Guns

Zombies, Aliens & Guns Will Be Released This Friday

Ratalaika Games has an official release date for Zombies, Aliens & Guns, as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles this week.

Indie game developer and publisher Ratalaika Games have given their latest game a release date, as Zombies, Aliens & Guns arrives this Friday. The game is basically what it says it is; you'll play a muscle-bound guy with sunglasses and a gun taking out zombies and aliens in various locations, as you are the last defense between us and invasion. We have more info for you here as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on April 26.

Zombies, Aliens & Guns

Non-stop action prevails throughout. Cross the terrain in a jeep, catch up with the train and destroy it…. face the root cause and defeat it. Life could not be so, erm… deadly! The main character is a peacekeeper, who is tasked with delivering the vaccine to the main headquarters. But during the flight, the helicopter crashed. You will encounter pockets of zombies popping up all over the world. Scientists, unable to understand the origin of these phenomena, are trying to treat the zombies. They've used antiviral drugs. Nothing worked. But one military scientist found a way to subdue and tame the zombies – he invented a vaccine, which should be transferred to all countries on earth.

The character, as he progresses, will unlock and have access to 3 weapons – an assault rifle (default), a shotgun and a machine gun. Each weapon is upgraded, increasing the strength and rate of fire. On different locations it is more convenient to play with a shotgun, on some locations with a machine gun. But always remember that bullets run out and it takes a little time to replenish them. You can also use acceleration, dash. In case of death, the player starts the game from the beginning of the current level. In some locations zombies can be random, in some, where you have to go from point to point or save survivors, enemies are more linear. There is no inventory, it all depends on which weapon crate you pick up. Some crates may be hidden in the game location. The player can only see the number of bullets and lives.

At almost every location, you have to solve a certain problem. For example, to bring the driver to the jeep. Collecting medicines and weapons. If the driver dies, the mission is over. There are several biomes in the game, there is a tropical island, a forested area. The main character will ride not only on cars but also on a boat. Will visit the port. Will get through the night motorway and the dead village. Will find the cause of all the evils, will get to the alien base and destroy the main evil alien, which is protected by hordes of his zombies and aliens.

