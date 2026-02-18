Posted in: CBS, Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Survivor, Survivor 50

Zynga Launches Survivor 50 Collaboration Across Several Games

Zynga has launched several events in multiple mobile titles as part of a new collaboration with Survivor to celebrate its 50th Season

Article Summary Zynga celebrates Survivor's 50th season with special events across multiple mobile games.

Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Two Dots, Farmville 3, and Dragon City feature Survivor-themed content.

Players can join limited-time challenges, daily bonuses, and strategic Survivor-inspired competitions.

Each game offers unique Survivor twists, from puzzles and races to in-game rewards and tribe-inspired events.

Zynga has teamed up with CBS for a special collaboration across several of its mobile games to celebrate the 5th Season of Survivor. Over the next several weeks, you'll see new activations in multiple titles all tied to the long-running reality TV series. Some are just casual events, while others are more in-depth. We have the rundown of everything they're doing below from the company.

Zynga | Survivor 50

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Zynga players will be able to dive into custom in-game integrations in iconic franchises, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and Two Dots. As the season progresses, so do the special events, with FarmVille 3 and Dragon City grabbing their torches and joining in on the season-long collaboration. Each game will feature its own twist on Survivor's strategy and puzzle play, with additional games rolling out new content throughout the season. From daily challenges to competitive moments inspired by the show's gameplay, fans can easily jump in and experience the Survivor strategy they know and love right inside their favorite games.

Words With Friends brings the core of Survivor's gameplay to life, tapping into word strategy and teamwork for a season-long celebration. On February 25, for the Season 50 premiere, players can jump into a special Word of the Day and Word Search inspired by the show, giving fans new ways to take on their competition.

brings the core of Survivor's gameplay to life, tapping into word strategy and teamwork for a season-long celebration. On February 25, for the Season 50 premiere, players can jump into a special Word of the Day and Word Search inspired by the show, giving fans new ways to take on their competition. Zynga Poker turns up the heat with a six-week sprint of Survivor Watch Events where big bluffs and bigger swings pay off. With every hand won, players move closer to unlocking limited edition watches and earning ultimate bragging rights against the competition.

turns up the heat with a six-week sprint of Survivor Watch Events where big bluffs and bigger swings pay off. With every hand won, players move closer to unlocking limited edition watches and earning ultimate bragging rights against the competition. Two Dots taps into Survivor's spirit of strategy and puzzles with limited-time challenges and collectible rewards. Players can explore, connect, and compete in special Survivor-themed events, all presented in the game's signature style.

taps into Survivor's spirit of strategy and puzzles with limited-time challenges and collectible rewards. Players can explore, connect, and compete in special Survivor-themed events, all presented in the game's signature style. Farmville 3 brings a slice of Survivor life to players, highlighting fan-favorite tribe moments through a special fishing event, daily bonuses, and custom Survivor touchpoints.

brings a slice of Survivor life to players, highlighting fan-favorite tribe moments through a special fishing event, daily bonuses, and custom Survivor touchpoints. Dragon City channels SurvivorR's adventurous, competitive spirit with a special mythical race alongside themed challenges and quests inspired by the show's strategic mindset.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!