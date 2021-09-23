14 HQ Images from Eternals Showcases the Impressive Cast, 2 BTS Images

We are a little over a month away from the third Marvel movie of 2021, Eternals, and we actually don't know that much about it. Marvel will probably reveal more in the coming weeks as the marketing picks up, but playing this one close to the chest is very interesting. We're hearing that this movie is going to massively impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward so it's going to be interesting. Disney recently uploaded a bunch of high-quality images to their press site. Some that we've seen before but others are new including some really clear and awesome looks at the costumes. We also have two behind-the-scenes images featuring director Chloé Zhao working with the cast.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.