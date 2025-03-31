Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025

CinemaCon 2025: Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation Liveblog

CinemaCon 2025 is officially here, and we are in the room, so join us for a liveblog of the Sony Pictures presentation.

Article Summary CinemaCon 2025 starts in Las Vegas with a live Sony Pictures presentation.

Highlights will include 28 Years Later, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and maybe Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse alongside other notable Sony films.

There may also be news about upcoming Marvel collaborations.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. The first presentation of 2025 is with Sony Pictures.

They are front and center when you go up the elevators to the convention area, pictured below, with a massive floor overlay of 28 Years Later, so we can assume that is going to be part of this presentation. Some other Sony movies are hanging around the convention floor, like Karate Kid: Legends, Until Dawn, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, one that everyone is waiting for is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The film went from having a definitive release date not long after Across the Spider-Verse to getting pulled from the schedule with no release date in sight. Considering how the last movie ended, that might be as close to a mortal sin as Sony could commit.

Production on the next Marvel Studios collaboration starts in a couple of months, and maybe we'll hear a bit about how Sony is proceeding with its corner of the Marvel Universe after multiple films were massive critical and commercial bombs last year.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation Liveblog

