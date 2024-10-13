Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, Gladiator, gladiator ii, paul mescal, Spencer Treat Clark, Warner Bros

Gladiator Star Shares His Thoughts on the Actor Stepping into His Role

The actor behind Lucius in the original Gladiator film shares his thoughts on Paul Mescal stepping into the role and what he's heard so far.

Article Summary Spencer Treat Clark shares excitement about Paul Mescal taking on the role of Lucius in Gladiator II.

Clark praises Mescal's upcoming performance in the long-awaited Gladiator sequel, directed by Ridley Scott.

Clark recalls his iconic role from the original movie and expresses eagerness to see the new film.

The sequel promises a thrilling continuation of the epic saga set in Ancient Rome.

After it was announced that a Gladiator II was in development surrounding Lucius, many wondered if star Spencer Treat Clark, who originally portrayed Lucius in the 2000 epic Gladiator, would make a return. However, as we learned, the film opted to cast Paul Mescal in the role in an effort to find a younger actor to fit the character's timeline. Now, the original Lucius actor has shared his thoughts on being replaced by Mescal in the upcoming sequel. And as it turns out, he's extremely thrilled to check out Mescal's interpretation for himself.

During an interview with People, Clark notes, "The movie looks so good, and Paul's going to do such a great job." He then goes on to explain that he's heard rumblings about the film and admits, "I've actually heard great things about the movie… I feel like it was 25 years ago, but for some people, seeing me as an adult and being like, 'Oh my God, you're right. You were Lucius in Gladiator,' is so wild. But I'm really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it. And yeah, it comes out soon. So I'm excited for it."

While some actors aren't always thrilled about the notion of their role going to someone else, it's refreshing to see a little comradery, right?

Gladiator II Plot, Cast, and Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. The film will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024.

