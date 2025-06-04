Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: New BTS Vignette, 4 Character Posters, And 3 HQ Images

Sony Pictures released a new 28 Years Later behind-the-scenes vignette, four new character posters, and three high-quality images.

There is something special about being on a Danny Boyle set. At least, that's what 28 Years Later star Jodie Comer said in a new behind-the-scenes vignette that Sony released, where she talked about her experience on the set. Comer has been pretty upfront that this was a pretty intense shoot for her, and in this new vignette, she spoke about the juxtaposition of the idealic and beautiful scenery they were shooting in, compared to the buckwild and intense scenes of rage virus-infested action that would follow. She had nothing but praise for the way that Boyle runs his set and how he brings such humanity and emotion to this genre of films. Sony also released four new character posters, which are fine; they have done better, but they could certainly be a lot worse. We also got three high-quality images the other day as well. Now that tickets are on sale, the early release numbers will start taking shape, but word of mouth could play a big role in this film's box office journey.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur horror" story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

