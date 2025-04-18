Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, suicide squad, The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros, WB

Filmmaker Gavin O'Connor Discusses His Suicide Squad Script

A writer and director who was previously attached to helm a sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad shares details regarding the story.

The Suicide Squad films, a chaotic corner of the former DC Extended Universe, have navigated a rocky path through studio interference and unrealized visions. David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith as Deadshot and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, grossed over $746 million but faced criticism for its disjointed narrative. In 2021, there was a sequel-esque story titled The Suicide Squad spearheaded by James Gunn, which was largely considered an improvement despite much lower box office numbers. Now, Gavin O'Connor (who was once attached to helm the second entry of the franchise) is opening up about his initial goal for a Suicide Squad sequel.

A Deadshot-Centric Sequel to Suicide Squad

As it turns out, O'Connor, hired to write and direct Suicide Squad 2, envisioned a strong father-daughter story centered on Deadshot and his daughter. "It was really a father-daughter story," he told Collider, aiming to deepen Deadshot's emotional arc from Ayer's film, where his love for Zoe grounded the assassin's ruthlessness. O'Connor was three-quarters through the script when a new DC president ultimately intervened. "He said, 'Can you make it a comedy?' I said, 'That's not what I wrote, and that's not the agreement I have with the studio.'" Unwilling to pivot, O'Connor left, calling it "another example of the dysfunction of our industry."

This clash reflects Hollywood's struggle to balance art and commerce, especially in superhero films. The studio's push for comedy likely drew from Deadpool's noteworthy success and Suicide Squad's mixed reception. Still, O'Connor's exit eventually opened the door for Gunn, whose film The Suicide Squad embraced dark humor and played a key factor in the film's popularity with audiences. O'Connor's unmade script, focusing on Deadshot and Zoe, definitely sounds like it could have offered a grounded contrast to Gunn's chaotic ensemble. Instead, Gunn's vision clearly aligned with the studio's comedic leanings while retaining enough emotional depth to satisfy story-driven fans.

As of April 2025, the franchise's future remains under Gunn's DC Universe leadership, so it's safe to assume that DC was more than happy with the results of The Suicide Squad. Do you think a Deadshot-focused sequel would have been a hit for DC?

