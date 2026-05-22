Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Hot Toys Reveals New 1/6 Spider-Man: Final Swing Promo Figure

Prepare for a Brand New Day with Hot Toys as they debut a new Spider-Man (Final Swing Suit) (Movie Promo Edition)

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 Spider-Man Final Swing Suit Movie Promo Edition inspired by No Way Home’s closing scene.

The Spider-Man figure features an updated body, refined suit design, masked and unmasked portraits, and swappable eyes.

Collectors get multiple hands, web effects, a loose mask accessory, and a Peter Parker sculpt with rolling eyeballs.

Limited to 2,500 pieces, the exclusive Spider-Man Final Swing Suit figure swings into Summer 2026 via Sideshow.

Hot Toys has just announced a brand new Movie Promo Edition 1/6 scale figure is on the way. They are returning to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home with an exclusive release, as Spidey is back in his final swing suit. This suit didn't get much screen time, but it showcased that Peter Parker is returning to his roots, with a classic suit and less tech. This suit faithfully blends Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios designs to create an impressive, amazing live-action design.

Hot Toys is now bringing back the final swing suit with a new body and an updated costume. This new release will include masked and unmasked portraits, four pairs of swappable eyes, a variety of hands, and a nice selection of web effects. The Peter Parker head sculpt will feature separate rolling eyeballs along with a loose mask accessory. Limited to only 2500 pieces, the Spider-Man – Final Swing Suit (Movie Promo Edition) figure is set to release in Summer 2026, and fans can find pre-orders soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Spider-Man: Final Swing Suit Promo Edition (Exclusive)

"At the emotional climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker embraces his fresh start, swinging through the snowy streets of New York in a glorious, newly home-stitched suit inspired by his classic comic book roots. As we follow up on this breathtaking ending of No Way Home, fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to Spider-Man's new adventures in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

"To celebrate our favorite web-slinger's ongoing journey, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Final Swing Suit) Collectible Figure (Movie Promo Edition). This figure features a finely crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, showing an authentic likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. It also includes a masked head with four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create numerous expressions."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!