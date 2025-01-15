Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, danny boyle, Jodie Comer

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer Felt Like She Was "Running For Her Life"

Jodie Comer says the stunt performers on the 28 Years Later set didn't go on easy on anyone, and she felt like she "was actually running for my life."

Article Summary Jodie Comer reveals intense chase scenes in 28 Years Later, feeling like she's truly fleeing for her life.

Director Danny Boyle returns, embracing the genuine emotions required for the film's realism.

The film continues the legacy of fast-paced, relentless infected from the original 28 Days Later.

Set in a quarantined world decades after the rage virus, the new film promises suspense and horror.

When 28 Days Later came out, it changed how people look at zombies and the entire concept of the undead or the infected. For a very long time, when someone thought about a zombie, they thought about this slow, shambling thing that would make its way to you slowly but methodically. The world that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland created basically said, "Nah, let's let the zombies sprint like this is the summer Olympics, and they want a gold medal." People would joke that if you ran fast enough, you could outrun the zombies, but there wasn't any outrunning the infected in that world. They were going as fast as possible at all times, and that sense of urgency was also felt on the set. Jodie Comer is playing Isla, the wife of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Jamie, and their son Spike, played by Alfie Williams. Comer says to Isla, "Spike's a real beacon of light for her," as she explained to Empire, and she went on the record about how the stunt performers aren't holding back when they go after you.

"The thing about our stunt performers playing the infected is they really don't take the speed off for you," Comer explained. "They chase you. There were so many moments where I felt like I was actually running for my life!"

It is hard to fake something like running for your life, and it seems like Danny Boyle, returning to direct the first 28 Years Later film and confirmed to return to direct the third as well, was loving everything about it. Comer said, "He just said, 'I love this stuff.' I said, 'Why?' 'Because you just have to go there. You can't fake it. You have to really go there in order for the audience to be with you.'" There was a very good reason the first film resonated so well with audiences, and even though the second wasn't nearly as well received, it says a lot that people have spent years asking Boyle or Garland if another film was going to happen. If it worked the first time around, it stands to reason it could very well work again, and it sounds like Boyle was in his element when filming 28 Years Later, and his cast and stunt team got some excellent cardio out of the experience.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

