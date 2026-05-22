Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: batgirl, dc comics, mondo

Batgirl Joins Mondo's 1/6 Scale Batman: The Animated Series Line

Expand your Batman: The Animated Series with Batgirl and Mondo unveils their latest 1/6 scale limited edition figure

Article Summary Mondo adds Batgirl to its Batman: The Animated Series 1/6 scale line with a 10.5-inch limited edition figure.

This Batgirl figure includes four portraits, interchangeable capes, swappable hands, and hair pieces for dynamic poses.

Batgirl comes loaded with accessories like batarangs, grappling hook, bat rope, spray can, binoculars, and Woobie.

Batgirl pre-orders open May 26 at 12 PM EST on Mondo Shop for $235, joining Batman, Robin, Joker, and Clayface.

Mondo is continuing its 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series collection with a brand-new Caped Crusader. Barbara Gordon is donning the cowl this time as Batgirl with an impressive new figure that is ready to protect Gotham. Coming in at 10.5" tall, this limited edition figure faithfully recreates Batgirl right off the TV screen from the hit 90s cartoon. Mondo packed this release with a nice assortment of accessories, including three swappable masked portraits and an unmasked Barbara Gordon head sculpt. She will also include two interchangeable capes, swappable hands, and a secondary flowing hairpiece to help capture more dramatic poses.

As for bat-gadgets, Batgirl will come with a themed display base, a batarang, a batarang with a wire, a grappling hook, a bat rope, a spray can, binoculars, and Woobie the teddy bear. Pre-orders are set to go live on the Mondo Shop on Tuesday, May 26, at 12 PM EST for $235. Be sure to check out and add some of the other 1/6-scale characters from Mondo's Batman: The Animated Series line to enhance your Batgirl display alongside Batman, Robin, the Joker, and Clayface.

Batman: The Animated Series: Batgirl 1/6 Scale – Limited Edition

"Gotham, Come What May, I'm Always Yours." Fearless energy, expert martial artist, crimefighter, and woman of action, Batgirl joins the Mondo 1/6 figure line. This Limited Edition figure comes complete with an amazing array of swappable hands, portraits, capes, hair attachments, and super heroin accessories."

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Batgirl Figure

Neutral Portrait

Frowning Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Unmasked Barbara Gordon Portrait

Long Hair Attachment

Flowing Hair Attachment

Six Pairs of Hands

Hanging Cape

Flowing Cape

Batarang

Batarang with a Wire

Extended Grappling Hook

Batrope with Weights

Spray Can

Binoculars

Woobie the Teddy Bear

Batman Logo Themed Display Figure Stand

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