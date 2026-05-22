Thwip Into Action with RSVLTS New Marvel Comics Spider-Man Collection

Swinging straight out of the multiverse and into closets everywhere, RSVLTS has unleashed a spectacular new Spider-Man collection that brings some of that good old-fashioned comic book magic to life. Built on the brand's fan-favorite KUNUFLEX material, this new Marvel Comics collection combines webslinging energy with the comfort and flexibility RSVLTS is known for. This collection will consist of five Button-Downs, Youth All-Day Polos, a Vintage Crewneck, and a Hat that will give your wardrobe its own Spider Sense. Starting things off first is "Frequent-Flyer Miles & Peter," which celebrates both classic Spider-Man nostalgia and the newer generation of web-slinging heroes.

The collection keeps the momentum going with "Skyline Slingin'," a design that captures Spider-Man on the move through NYC, while "High Alert" features that infamous Peter Tinge in full effect with a delightful blue button-down. Fans who love the darker and more chaotic corners of Spider-Man lore will appreciate "Punishing Panels" and "Tensile Torment," as both deliver dramatic action-packed aesthetics right from the comics. The lineup doesn't stop at button-downs either, as RSVLTS has added vintage crewneck tees like "Symbiote Drip," which channels any fan's inner love for Venom in an amazing way.

To top it all off, the "High Alert" 5-panel curved-brim hat delivers the perfect finishing touch for anyone looking to complete their superhero look. This collection is packed with action, color, and web-tastic adventures that any Marvel fan will look good in. Prices will vary, with button-down shirts retailing for $70, youth All Day Polo styles at $45, vintage crewneck tees at $37, and the curved-brim hat at $30. This is one drop that webheads will not want to miss, that will even have J. Jonah Jameson begging for more pictures of Spider-Man! Thwip on over to RSVLTS.com right now to snag one or all of them up! Excelsior!