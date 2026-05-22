Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, the boys

Celebrate The Boys Finale with Some Compound V from Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch has teamed up with Vought to deliver a soap that every hero needs as Compound V arrives with this The Boys collab

Article Summary Dr. Squatch teams with The Boys and Vought for a limited-edition Compound V soap inspired by the show's chaos.

The electric-blue Compound V bar channels The Boys energy with bold branding and a wild superhero-style concept.

Compound V keeps Dr. Squatch’s natural formula, blending shea butter, sea salt, kaolin clay, and creatine.

The Boys x Dr. Squatch Compound V soap packs blue raspberry, sour citrus, cedarwood, and ozone notes online now.

The newest collaboration between Dr. Squatch and the hit series The Boys feels less like a full-blown marketing stunt straight out of Vought International. Inspired by the infamous "Compound V" serum from the show, the limited-edition collection transforms ordinary soap into a chaotic superhero experience. packed with bold colors, outrageous branding, and scents that Billy Butcher might even use. Instead of playing it safe, the collaboration fully embraces the weird, over-the-top energy, going full Homelander with packaging to support Homelander's new rise to godhood.

Single and 3-Pack are offered for these bright electric-blue soap bars that seem exactly like something that would come from a secret Vought laboratory. Dr. Squatch was also sure to keep its signature natural-inspired formula intact, using ingredients like shea butter, sea salt, and kaolin clay. However, this is The Boys, so they added a little more power into this bad boy with some creatine to give you that extra superhero feel. Ignite your shower routine with a blast of blue raspberry, sour citrus, cedarwood, and ozone to give you some unstable power start or end your day. The Boys x Dr. Squatch: Compound V Bars are an Online Exclusive release and can be purchased right now!

Dr. Squatch x The Boys – Compound V

"Power comes at a price. Compound V hits with notes of blue raspberry, sour citrus, and cedarwood— a diabolically good clean that feels supercharged, potent, and just a little… unstable. A volatile rush of blue raspberry and icy electrolyte crystals crackles into sharp sour citrus and sterile vinyl, cooled by a menthol chill. It settles into a pulsing trail of neon musk and supercharged spiced vetiver—unnatural, electric, and dangerously addictive. It's the ultimate power in a bottle."

Ingredients: Saponified Oils of (Certified Palm, Coconut, Olive), Naturally Derived Fragrance, Shea Butter, Mica, Creatine, Kaolin Clay, Sea Salt

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