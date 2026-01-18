Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Interview – Jack O'Connell

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple star Jack O'Connell discusses what scenes came together the easiest, how good costuming, makeup, and props help actors get into character, and more in an exclusive interview.

Article Summary Jack O'Connell reveals how playing Sir Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple came together on set

O'Connell emphasizes the power of costumes, makeup, and props in bringing complex characters to life

Collaboration with director Nia DaCosta and fellow cast fueled creative freedom and bold performances

Details on O'Connell's input, including the memorable purple velour tracksuit and signature character touches

One of the two standout performances everyone will be talking about in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is Jack O'Connell as the villainous Sir Jimmy Crystal. The character made quite the impression on audiences when we met him, as portrayed by O'Connell, in 28 Years Later, but Jimmy and all of the horrific things he does are front and center in this one. We got the chance to speak to O'Connell about what scenes came together the easiest despite the dark material, how good costumes, makeup, and props can really help performers get into character, and more.

Kaitlyn Booth: Many people ask what scene was the hardest to shoot, but I'd like to know what scene just kind of came together and so well, and why.

Jack O'Connell: Worryingly, a lot of it. It just felt like there was real freedom, thanks to Nia [DaCosta] and the rest of the cast that are playing the Jimmies. Everyone just kind of went for it. There was no holding back. And I think because we all looked sensational, you know, it really kind of bled into the physicality of it then, and you could just take real conviction from each other.

Kaitlyn Booth: You said worryingly all of this came together very easily. Of the many sides of Jimmy, which one was the hardest to portray, and which one was the hardest to connect to, and were those different?

Jack O'Connell: I sort of could connect with what he was about because it was just out and out monstrosity. In terms of what I found easy or hard, there's the dialect, which requires work. And what I find easy, thankfully, because of how collaborative our costume designers were, stepping into that velour tracksuit was quite a feeling.

Kaitlyn Booth: Legitimately, my next question was about costuming because there's so many little details about him that are just so cool, like the tiara and the tracksuit and all of that. So I would love to know all of those little things that really help you get into character, because I do not think costume and makeup get the credit they deserve when it comes to character building and making these characters come to life on screen.

Jack O'Connell: I'd echo that. I think they perhaps do go unsung. In our case, I just felt like everyone was at the top of their game. Then, when you're able to collaborate, ideas can be shared. So I suggested the Purple Velour tracksuit, and Gareth [Pugh] and Carson [McColl] went and made it. The teeth for me played a huge role in making me feel like I was in the character. Just sort of the sight of them really was quite appalling and transforming—obviously, the wig. And when the tiara goes on, you know shit's about to go down.

Kaitlyn Booth: I love the tiara, it's so fantastic. And I didn't know that you came up with the tracksuit, that's so cool.

Jack O'Connell: I would like to take the credit for that.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

