Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: New Extended TV Spot Highlights The Characters

Warner Bros. has released an extended TV spot for Mortal Kombat II, which spotlights the large cast of characters and their special abilities.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has released a new extended Mortal Kombat II TV spot, offering a fast-paced look at the sequel's roster.

The Mortal Kombat II footage highlights heroes and villains alike, with plenty of focus on their signature powers.

The spot suggests the sequel is aiming bigger after the 2021 film became an early Warner Bros. hybrid release success.

Mortal Kombat II opens in theaters and IMAX on May 8, with Simon McQuoid returning to direct the game adaptation.

A new extended TV spot for Mortal Kombat II, which is eloquently named "Let's F'ckn Go," shows off the entire roster of heroes and villains that we're going to be seeing in this movie. Not only that, but it's also a highlight reel that shows off nearly all of their special abilities, too, so you know what everyone can do if you're unfamiliar with this property. The first Mortal Kombat was a rare pandemic hit and the first movie to do decently under Warner Bros. ' hybrid release schedule with HBO Max in 2021. For once, a studio seemed to really take the circumstances into consideration when looking at the box office, and while it has taken a hot minute for this sequel to get here, footage like this makes it apparent they are looking to make the fans very happy with round two of this franchise. They pulled it off once; now we get to see if they can pull it off again.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The wait is almost over! Mortal Kombat II arrives in theaters and IMAX May 8.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 8, 2026, and internationally beginning 6 May 2026.

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