Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Filmmaker on the Film's AI Component

The director of the new sci-fi comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die discusses how AI has changed since the screenplay was written.

Article Summary Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die blends sci-fi action and comedy with a twisty AI-driven storyline.

Director Gore Verbinski discusses how rapid AI advancements shaped the film's script updates.

The movie explores how everyday tech habits fuel a gradual slide toward an AI-dominated future.

Set in a Los Angeles diner, the plot sees strangers recruited to stop an existential AI threat.

Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is a sci-fi action comedy that starts in a familiar place and then keeps getting stranger (but in a good way).

At the center of the film, a stranger walks into a Los Angeles diner late at night and tells the people inside that he is from the future, and that the world ends unless he can convince the right group of strangers to help him stop a runaway artificial intelligence. Sure, the pitch sounds a little ridiculous (and familiar) at first, but many have also argued that the movie quickly makes it feel like it's a worthwhile ride with a few quirky twists along the way.

The story also arrives in a moment when AI is no longer a speculative fear, which is part of why the film feels so directly tied to current conversations. The premise is built around an AI-driven collapse, but it also pokes at smaller habits that add up, including how easily people default to screens and how quickly that behavior becomes normal. The film even frames the slide into the future as something that starts with everyday routines, not some distant, single invention. Verbinski has acknowledged that shift in how the subject plays now versus when the script was first conceived.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Director on AI's Growth

In a new interview, the filmmaker explains, "Obviously, we had to take the AI component and a lot has [changed]. I think when he first conceived it, it was something on the horizon, now it's part of our lives. It was quite a bit of work we did to adapt the screenplay in terms of AI and in terms of Sam's character as well. We've spent about two years on it, and then I sent it to Sam and off we went."

The cast of Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is led by Sam Rockwell as the man from the future, with Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, and Juno Temple in the core ensemble. And for those who haven't seen it just yet, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is also available in theaters now courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment.

