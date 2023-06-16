Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: disney, elemental, Elio, pixar

Attention Pixar Fans: There Is An Elio Easter Egg In Elemental

Pixar is known for putting easter eggs in its film and there is a character from the upcoming Elio somewhere in Elemental.

Pixar loves to put little easter eggs in their films; finding them is half the fun of seeing the film itself. Elemental is no different, and often the Pixar movie in theaters will reference the next one that is coming out hidden somewhere in the background. During the virtual press conference, producer Denise Ream and director Peter Sohn were asked what their favorite background detail of Elemental was. Ream revealed that, somewhere in this film, there is an easter egg for the next Pixar film due out in March, Elio.

"I do love that we have a little bit of an Easter egg for the following movie that comes after us called Elio," Ream explained. "We worked really hard to put one of the characters in that movie. And so that's a really fun little detail that every time I see it, I smile. So that one really delights me."

Sohn answered the question differently; it wasn't an easter egg or a funny pun in the city's background, but just how beautiful Elemental is when you see it in 3D.

"You know, I recently got to see the film in its full 3D glory," Sohn explained. "I think the details that were exposed in the 3D have been really exciting for me. Like, Ember's fire in 3D is a whole new thing because she's transparent, but when she moves her head, all of those transparencies start to parallax and give you a depth that we didn't see when we were working in the 2D version. I would say, yeah, check it out in 3D; you'll be really mesmerized by the effects that we have on these characters."

3D is one of those things that people either like or don't; as someone with eye issues, they can be a dealbreaker for me. However, during the early press day, we got the chance to see the air-ball scene in 3D, and during CinemaCon, they showed up the opening scene in 3D. The movie is stunning, and when you have something like fire or water, they take on a different effect in 3D. So if you can handle 3D, check Elemental out this weekend in 3D. If you can't do 3D, the movie is so beautiful, and keep an eye out for a character from Elio.

Elemental: Summary, Release Date, Cast List

It's easy to imagine the wind having attitude or fire being angry. A happy bunch of flowers could absolutely brighten the day of a lonely pot of dirt. And water might be calm and collected one day and in a big hurry the next. Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, earth- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in and the person she wants to be.

Joining the previously announced voice cast, including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film's original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. It will be released in theaters on June 16th.

