28 Years Later Vignette: Danny Boyle, Alex Garland Imagine A New World

In a new 28 Years Later behind-the-scenes vignette, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland tease the new world they have imagined.

Article Summary Watch the new 28 Years Later behind-the-scenes vignette featuring insights from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

Explore the imagined world of 28 Years Later, set after a long abandonment of England.

Unlike zombies, the infected are living beings evolving to survive.

28 Years Later will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

Yesterday, Sony Pictures released a new trailer for 28 Years Later, and the film looks really good. These films have been a long time coming, and it seems like they might actually be worth the wait. We all knew things were going to be better this time around when director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland said they were returning for the first of what will hopefully be three films. There was some magic missing from 28 Weeks Later, and whether it was these two not being as involved or something else, we might not ever know.

Along with the trailer, we also get a behind-the-scenes vignette in which Boyle and Garland start to tell us a bit more about the world they are imagining for 28 Years Later. What would England look like after it was essentially abandoned by the rest of the world? And the big one is the infected. As Garland points out, the infected in this world are not zombies; they never died, they are living and breathing people who are just very, very sick. And even a sick animal will eat, drink, and perhaps follow the herd or pack dynamics that he could be teasing. It's a really obvious thing and one of those "plot holes" people always point out in zombie films ["I'd just wait it out, they'd die eventually, look at me being more clever than the scriptwriter but also having zero fun"] that zombies would eventually rot and fall to dust. The infected in this world are not, and as they teased in the third poster, creatures that survive will survive by evolving.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

