Sony Is Nailing The 28 Years Later Marketing With This New Trailer

Sony Pictures is absolutely nailing the marketing for 28 Years Later because not only is the new trailer good, but the teaser for the trailer is just as good.

Article Summary Sony releases a new trailer for 28 Years Later, marking a strong marketing push for the anticipated film.

The trailer teases plenty while revealing little, effectively setting the tone with sound and music.

A teaser for the trailer featured Morse code for “CQD”, the first distress signal in Morse code.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, is set for release on June 20, 2025, promising a thrilling return.

Just when you think Sony is out of the game, they jump in and remind us all they know how to get shit done when they want to. And it seems they really want to when it comes to 28 Years Later, at least right now. A lot can change between now and June. We got a new trailer for the first of what will hopefully be a trilogy of films this morning. It appears to be the same trailer we saw earlier in the month at CinemaCon, and it slaps just as hard now as it did back then. Everything about it is great. It teases plenty while telling us nothing and setting a great tone using sound and music. Trailer perfection, we love to see it. Now, Sony has to get out of their own way and not spoil half of this movie in the final weeks before the film is released, and this could work out really well for them.

Some new images were also added to the media site, but here is a perfect example of how well Sony is doing this. It's not uncommon for studios to do short teasers before trailer releases now. Yes, we have gotten to the point where we are essentially doing trailers for trailers. It's where we are; accept it and embrace it when studios do it well. Sony did it well with 28 Years Later. About a day ago, they posted the video below with the Morse code attached for "CQD," or "Come Quick, Danger." It's one of the first distress calls adopted for radio use and has been around since 1904. That already would have been neat, but then they attached a video. It features the audio used in the trailer, but we see red skulls slowly rolling into the 28 Years logo with flashes of footage. The teaser trailer for Sony's trailer might be one of the best trailers of the year so far.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

