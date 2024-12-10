Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later

28 Years Later: Time Healed Nothing In The First Trailer, 2 Posters

Sony Pictures has released two new posters and an official trailer for 28 Years Later, which will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.

The film explores the evolved rage virus and humanity's adaptation to the devastated world.

Danny Boyle returns to direct, reuniting with writer Alex Garland for this chilling sequel.

Starring Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, the movie promises secrets and horrors on the mainland.

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for the first new film set in the 28 Days Later universe, giving us a bare-bones idea of what we're dealing with. It very much seems like the world did not recover from the virus when it jumped from Britain to Europe in the previous film, and we get to see how humans have evolved to adapt to the new world they are living in. However, viruses also evolve, and when you're talking about something that has the kind of impact that the rage virus has, it's not surprising that it took less than three decades for it to evolve, too. The trailer does what a good trailer should, which is to set up the atmosphere, give us some glimpses of what's around the corner, and ultimately don't tell us much of anything. We also got two new posters as well. The first one is great, similar to the first one we got a couple of days ago, but the second one is a bit more generic.

28 Years Later: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes. It will be released on June 20, 2025.

