3 Character Posters for Moonfall, Jury's Still Out if Moon is Haunted

The latest outing for disaster master Roland Emmerich is currently set to come out next month, and Lionsgate has continued to promote Moonfall. However, with the current COVID-19 variant raging and the uncertainty of the late winter and spring movie seasons, we'll have to see if this one meets its release date. Nothing has been said from Lionsgate so far to even indicate that there will be a delay, but if the last two years have taught us anything, it's that things can change quickly. Until then, it's full steam ahead on this marketing campaign for a movie that still isn't answering the important question as to whether or not the moon is haunted. Maybe that's the plot. We got three new character posters for this movie, along with an IMAX poster as well. Moonfall still looks absolutely insane, and no one is better at making disaster movies look beautiful than Emmerich.

Summary: In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, "Midway") and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, "Game of Thrones") believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Moonfall, directed by Roland Emmerich, stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. It will be released on February 4, 2022.

