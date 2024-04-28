Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: anna taylor-joy, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Advice Nicholas Hoult Gave Anya Taylor-Joy

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Anya Taylor-Joy reveals the important piece of advice she got from her The Menu costar Nicholas Hoult.

Article Summary Anya Taylor-Joy gets key advice for 'Furiosa': "Trust George" from Nicholas Hoult.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' to premiere at Cannes before May release.

Taylor-Joy studied 'Fury Road' to prepare for the titular role in 'Furiosa'.

The prequel was always planned; George Miller had script pre-'Fury Road'.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga rolls into theaters next month after what feels like half a lifetime in development hell. There have been some bumps in the road to getting this movie made, but it's finally here, and every member of the cast seems more than aware that they have some big shoes to fill. Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best movies to come out in the last couple of decades, and star Anya Taylor-Joy has to take on a role that Charlise Theron made her own in the original 2015 film. People were already a little weird about the recasting when it was announced, and when you hear about the production of these films, you have to imagine that actors have some nerves about entering a production of that scale. Taylor-Joy, however, could call on someone who had been on this particular road trip before; Nicholas Hoult, her costar from The Menu, who played a pivotal role in Fury Road. Taylor-Joy revealed to Total Film that when she went to him for advice, he had two words for her: "trust George." Specifically, Hoult means she needs to trust director George Miller when it comes to a project like this. She went on to explain that she would rewatch the beginning of Fury Road over and over just to get an idea of how all of this could come together.

"These movies are big, colossal beasts, and it's a type of filmmaking where it's all stitched together so surgically that you can feel a bit lost in it," Taylor-Joy explained and would later add that preparing for her meant, "I would watch the first 10 minutes of Fury Road over and over again just to understand how all of it worked."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival before being released to the public later next month. It's going to have some competition at the box office, and it's a real shame that Warner Bros. hasn't announced that they are planning to bring Fury Road back to theaters now that this prequel is finally coming out. This isn't a cash-grab prequel, as Miller explained: "We had finished the script of Furiosa before we shot Fury Road," so this was always on the books, one way or another. [The other is apparently an anime, which is a whole different thing to try and wrap your head around, and also, a Mad Max anime sounds awesome. Can I have one?]

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

