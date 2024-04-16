Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: alien, alien day, Alien: Romulus, ridley scott
Alien Returns To Theaters For Alien Day On April 26th
For Alien Day this year, the original Ridley Scott 1979 classic is returning to theaters for a special screening, for one night only.
Alien, the original 1979 Ridley Scott classic that started it all, is returning to theaters on 4/26, also known as Alien Day by fans. Tickets for the screening are now on sale through Fandango. The showings will also include a special conversation between Scott and Fede Alvarez, director of the next film in the franchise, Alien: Romulus. That film will be released in theaters on August 16th. Above, you can see a new homage poster for the screening and a TV spot.
Alien On The Big Screen? Don't Mind If I Do
One of the most influential sci-fi/horror films of all time, "Alien," which was released in June 1979 and won an Oscar® for best visual effects, stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto. It is the terrifying tale of a crew aboard a commercial spacecraft that lands on an alien planet to investigate a mysterious transmission of unknown origin and encounters the deadliest lifeform in the universe. "Alien" is directed by Ridley Scot, with a screenplay by Dan O'Bannon and a story by Ronald Shusett, and the producers are Gordon Carroll, David Giler, and Walter Hill.
I am getting the same feelings I was getting around Alien Day in 2017 when I saw that year's screening of the first film. Some of it was very meme-able, but I still think Covenant was a decent film. I have only seen the trailer for Romulus so far, but that gave me hope that the franchise can be reinvigorated like Predator was a couple of years ago with Prey. Our own Kaitlyn Booth saw some footage from the film last week at CinemaCon, and I have to think we will get a new trailer or look at the movie on 4/26.
Even if we don't, you should still go see Alien in theaters that day. The big screen is the best way to watch it.