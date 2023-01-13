3 High-Quality Images From Creed III Spotlight The Fights We have three more high-quality images from the upcoming Creed III. It will be released on March 3, 2023.

There has been a pretty significant difference in time between the release of Creed II and the upcoming release of Creed III. For a little while, some wondered if the movie was going to happen at all. The first two were critical and commercial success stories, so it makes sense that MGM would want to do a third one. Now, nearly eight years after the first movie came onto the scene, the third one is making its way to theaters in March. MGM will likely kick up the marketing for this one soon and now we have three more high-quality images.

Creed III: Summary, Cast, Release Date

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. It will be released on March 3, 2023.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

Produced By: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone