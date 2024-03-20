Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: James Mardsen, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

James Marsden Says He's Proud of Sonic The Hedgehog 3

While promoting a new project, actor James Marsden revealed that he's extremely proud of Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Article Summary James Marsden shares pride in Sonic The Hedgehog 3 after wrapping up filming.

Initial skepticism turned to success for Sonic franchise with positive fan reception.

Marsden teases new characters and praises Jim Carrey's performance in the third film.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is set for a theater release on December 20, 2024, from Paramount.

When we first received news that the popular Sonic The Hedgehog video game would be developed into a live-action film, the internet was collectively concerned. Then, we received our first glance at the film, and the internet became even more concerned. However, after considering initial reactions, the 2020 film was reworked into something that became a massive hit with audiences everywhere and earned itself a sequel (that was also met with praise).

Now, officially, we're working our way towards a third film, so clearly, things have worked out for the initially divisive project. With the project having recently wrapped, one of the film's stars is sharing his getting the chance to share his thoughts on the film's returning cast and the addition of a few new faces.

James Marsden on Sonic The Hedgehog 3

While chatting with The Playlist, actor James Marsden teased that it will be an incredible addition to the popular film franchise, explaining, "Yeah, we just wrapped [Sonic The Hedgehog 3], actually! I feel really proud of what we created and the response from the fans; we just had to get the animation right on that first movie, but great family, all positive. [Jim Carrey] is just having a ball; he's in his inspiration zone… So it's a joy to watch him have a good time, like really enjoying it again. It's great, very lucky to be a part of it, and I think fans are gonna be excited about all the new characters."

The next entry stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, and apparently, the debut of fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog. A Knuckles-centric spinoff series is also coming to Paramount+ at the end of April, so there shouldn't be any shortage of Sonic content in 2024.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters from Paramount Pictures on December 20, 2024.

