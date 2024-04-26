Posted in: Movies | Tagged: film, linda hamilton, terminator, Terminator Genisys

Linda Hamilton Shares Her Thoughts on Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator star Linda Hamilton reflects on her experience filming Terminator: Dark Fate along with her own thoughts on the film.

Article Summary Linda Hamilton reflects on her challenging experience in Terminator: Dark Fate.

The film brought Hamilton's return as Sarah Connor, aiming to revitalize the franchise.

Despite criticism and commercial struggles, Dark Fate has garnered a dedicated fanbase.

Hamilton admits to mixed feelings about the film, appreciating the work but questioning the pace.

The Terminator franchise has been a cornerstone of science fiction cinema for decades, impressing audiences with its thrilling action and fun, futuristic storylines. While the film series has seen its share of highs and lows, Terminator: Dark Fate (the fifth entry) became a particularly polarizing film that failed to meet the high expectations set by some of its predecessors.

Acting as the iconic return of franchise star Linda Hamilton (as the popular character Sarah Connor), Terminator: Dark Fate attempted to breathe new life into the franchise with plenty of nostalgia. However, the film underperformed both critically and commercially, leaving some disappointed, given its promising components. Despite its shortcomings, the film has still managed to amass a loyal following over the past five years, proving that it still has plenty to offer. Now, Hamilton is (respectfully) sharing her stance on the film, revealing that even she had a few issues with the final product.

Linda Hamilton Reveals Her Thoughts on the Demanding Aspects of Terminator: Dark Fate

When interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton discussed her thoughts on the film, admitting, "I don't do a lot of regret. I think, in the end, it holds true that we regret what we didn't do, not what we did. I'm very glad I went back. I loved [director Tim Miller], I love my ladies [Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes], and while I can't say I love the film, that's because I was so attached to it. I only saw it once. I felt like it was too fast. But we did so much good work, and it was the greatest time of my life and the worst time of my life, all rolled into one film. I was 63 or whatever I was, and it was the hardest shoot. Every day, it was like a triathlon."

It's never fun to hear that a star didn't particularly enjoy the film where they get to reprise a beloved role, but when dealing with a vast genre franchise, there are bound to be a few hiccups along the way. Did you enjoy Terminator: Dark Fate?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!