3 New Character Posters Released For The Flash The Flash is heading into the final six weeks before its theatrical release, so prepare for a marketing blitz. Today, we got three new character posters.

The Flash is a movie that actually exists [for the most part], as we saw it last week at CinemaCon. You can check out our lukewarm reaction right here if you're curious, but now that the word is out, Warner Bros. will start pushing this one hard. The rumor is that this film cost north of $300 million to make, and that is probably shooting on the low end since every false start costs money on some level. To even get in the green, there is a good chance that The Flash needs to be massive, like "$700+ million at the box office" massive. So prepare for a marketing blitz as we head into the final six weeks before the movie comes out. Today, we got three new character posters featuring the title character, Batman, and Supergirl.

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.